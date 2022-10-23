Kasen Carpenter

Allen senior Kasen Carpenter starts at left tackle and is a captain for the Eagles' football team.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

The Allen football team had a wealth of experience to replace on its offensive line, including multiple starters who are beginning their college careers.

And although that unit was young to begin the season, one of the steadying presences up front has been senior Kasen Carpenter. The Eagles' offensive tackle was an all-district lineman during his junior year at Midlothian Heritage under then-head coach Lee Wiginton.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments