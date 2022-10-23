The Allen football team had a wealth of experience to replace on its offensive line, including multiple starters who are beginning their college careers.
And although that unit was young to begin the season, one of the steadying presences up front has been senior Kasen Carpenter. The Eagles' offensive tackle was an all-district lineman during his junior year at Midlothian Heritage under then-head coach Lee Wiginton.
Carpenter has picked up where he left during Wiginton's first year leading Allen, suiting up for the Eagles as a captain. His father, Craig, was hired as an assistant after previously coaching under Wiginton at Heritage.
In this week's student-athlete profile, Carpenter discusses building chemistry with a new group of linemen, making the move to Allen, and what went into his verbal commitment to play in college at Tulsa.
SLM: Congrats on the big win over McKinney last week. I saw that on the team's Twitter account that the entire offensive line was named the offensive player of the game. What stood out about the unit's performance vs. McKinney?
KC: Mainly the ability to adapt throughout the game to improve our performance and fix the problems later in the game. That really set the tone and helped open up options for our offense.
SLM: As a senior, how would you describe your role on this team?
KC: Coming in this year, I just really wanted to see how I could help this team. This team is very talented and I was glad to add my abilities to it.
SLM: What was it like having to develop a chemistry with so many new teammates up front?
KC: I was definitely nervous coming into the summer about making new friends within the team. But through the very tough workouts and long summer days that our team went through, you naturally build a bond with the men surrounding you.
I believe the many hours we spent together helped me build a bond with these boys.
SLM: What do you remember about making the move from Midlothian Heritage to the largest high school in the state?
KC: It was definitely a big move but I’ve handled it well. My parents have been very comforting through the process and my boys from back home and my new friends here have been very supportive.
SLM: What is it like being the son of a coach on the same football team?
KC: I’ve gotten used to it after playing under him for a long time. But he does coach the other side of the ball, so I don’t see him much around practice. But I enjoy talking ball with him at the house and talking about practice and many other things we do throughout the day.
SLM: You've already got the next chapter of your football career decided. Reflect back on the summer and what went into your decision to commit to Tulsa?
KC: I’ve known (Tulsa offensive line) coach (Steve) Farmer for a while now and I love the campus at Tulsa. I visited there a couple times and was able to take my family who also loved the school.
It is a great school to get an education and, obviously, I get to play the game I love. It felt right and I can continue to build my relationship with coach Farmer. He even came out to the game against McKinney, which meant a lot.
SLM: What do you think you'll miss most about high school football?
KC: High school football has no comparison. The bond with your boys, the feeling of a whole town rooting for you, the band playing on third downs.
Yes, you get those moments in college, but being under the lights on a Friday is just something unmatchable. It sucks to be counting down my Friday nights, but I enjoy every one as it were my last.
