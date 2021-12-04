DENTON - The Allen football team couldn’t have scripted a better start to Saturday’s Class 6A Division I Region I final.
It also couldn’t have been expecting such a disastrous finish.
Southlake Caroll scored 34 unanswered points following Allen’s game-opening score while forcing two Allen turnovers, and the Eagles bowed out of the Texas high school playoffs at UNT’s Apogee Stadium, losing 47-21 .
Carroll will face the winner of Duncanville and DeSoto in the state semifinals at a time and place to be determined.
Carroll junior quarterback Kaden Anderson threw for a touchdown, running back Owen Allen ran for three first-half touchdowns en route to a 144-yard game, and the Dragon defense held Allen to only three touchdowns – well below the Eagle’s 45 points-per-game average.
Allen showed a spark to start the third quarter when it marched to the Carroll 25-yard line on its opening possession before a third-down sack presented the Eagles with a fourth-and-19. Senior kicker Caden Williams attempted a long field goal, but fell short and to the left.
“We wanted to come out, get a stop, then score right after halftime,” said Chard Morris, Allen head coach. “We got the stop, but we needed touchdowns tonight. We knew we’d have to score touchdowns and we just couldn’t get it done consistently. That’s such a good team over there [in Carroll].”
Allen sophomore quarterback Mike Hawkins escaped the Carroll defense and ran 75 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the game, electrifying the Eagle sideline and crowd, which filled up nearly the entire home side of Apogee Stadium. But both groups were silenced fairly quickly as Carroll quickly grabbed back control of the contest.
Landon Samson caught a wide-open touchdown pass to tie the game midway through the first quarter, then Avyonne Jones intercepted a Hawkins pass and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown on the next Allen possession. Quickly, a 7-0 Eagle lead turned into a 14-7 deficit.
It was 34-14 at halftime as Carroll never let up, scoring three more first-half touchdowns. It was nearly a 34-7 intermission lead, but Allen squeaked in a second touchdown on a pass from Hawkins to senior Jacob Brasher with 25 seconds on the clock.
Carroll only outgained Allen by 4 yards in the first half, but won the turnover battle by two and blocked a punt. Both turnovers and the blocked punt immediately led to Dragon touchdowns.
Overall, Allen gained 504 yards – 60 more than Carroll. But the Dragons’ defense frustrated Allen once the Eagles crossed midfield, limiting the Eagles to short passes and stifling running backs Jaylen Jenkins and Devyn Turner. That duo combined for nearly 3,000 all-purpose yards and 43 touchdowns for the Eagles this season but neither was much of a factor Saturday.
Jordyn Tyson, Allen’s go-to wide receiver, finished with six catches for 158 yards. Hawkins threw for 315 yards and finished with a combined 457 yards.
“Most of this team is going through a coaching change with me, and they still came out this season and played really good football,” Morris said. “I’m really proud of them.”
The contest featured two of Texas’ most decorated high school football programs, with the Eagles and Dragons combining for 13 state titles. Allen has won five state championships, including three in a row under current Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. Carroll has won eight championships, tied with Celina for third-most in the state behind Aledo (10) and Katy (9).
Saturday was the first time in eight years the two schools have faced one another; Carroll hosted Allen for back-to-back season openers in 2012 and 2013.
Allen has now gone four straight years without appearing in a state championship game.
