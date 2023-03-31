FRISCO — Every last shot mattered during Thursday's final round of the District 5-6A girls golf tournament.
So much so that a team-wide spot in regionals was decided by one stroke and the individual district championship came down to a three-hole playoff.
All the while, student-athletes across the area got their postseasons underway with district meets in both tennis and golf, with several punching their tickets to the next round and earning a bit of hardware along the way.
That included athletes from Allen, Lovejoy, Prosper ISD and McKinney ISD, and here's a look at how those programs impressed in district competition.
Allen
After missing out on a regional berth altogether last season, the Eagles' boys golf team put forth a redemptive showing on Monday and Tuesday at the 5-6A tournament from Grapevine Golf Club. Allen distanced from the field with a two-day score of 584, finishing 14 strokes ahead of second-place Prosper to win the 5-6A title. The Eagles' bounce-back showing included three finishes in the top seven, led by Josh Fair (143), Jack Denton (146) and Rohan Shastry (146). Fletcher Tate (151) and Matthew Rui (153) rounded out the lineup.
"Our guys just putted lights-out. We generally average 32 or 33 putts and we were right around 30 per man," said David May, Allen head coach. "When you put that over five guys, it makes a big difference. They putted great and had a great attitude."
Timely putting also served the Lady Eagles well amid a razor-thin finish on Day Two of their district tournament on Thursday at Frisco Lakes Golf Club. Allen, which trailed Denton Guyer by five strokes entering the day, rallied to overtake the Lady Wildcats by one shot by tournament's end.
The Lady Eagles totaled 626 to Guyer's 627, aided by a lights-out second round from Abigail Inocian. She finished third overall on tallies of 78 and 69 as the only golfer in the tournament to card a round below 70. Inocian had plenty of help elsewhere with Natalie Quintana (147), Jaelin Sun (162), Diya Reddy (164) and Dorothy Chen (166) contributing to the comeback.
Allen's tennis team, meanwhile, had plenty of hardware to go around following a resounding showing on their home courts during Wednesday's 5-6A tournament finale. The Eagles totaled 12 qualifiers for regionals, including at least one entry in all five divisions.
Three of those will feature district champions, with Allen's Chelsie Son winning the girls singles bracket without dropping a single game for the third consecutive year. Son was a state semifinalist last season as a sophomore.
"I think there's some proving ground there for her," said Justin Quest, Allen head coach. "She takes care of her body, I think she can get a top four seed at the regional tournament. Expectation-wise, I see her at the state tournament and going deep."
Allen carries high hopes in doubles play as well, with the teams of Tejas Ram and Noah Hakim, plus Olivia Lundberg and Jaelyn Walker, winning 5-6A titles. Both came in matchups against teammates, with Ram and Hakim besting Josh Bass and Nadhish Nathan (6-4, 7-6(2)), while Lundberg and Walker outlasted Florence Richard and Ashley Zhao (6-2, 7-6(8)).
Bass, Nathan, Richard and Zhao all qualified for regionals, nonetheless, after winning playbacks to maintain their runner-up finishes.
Rahul Vuggumudi picked up a second-place finish in boys singles as well, while the mixed doubles team of Alejandro Delgado-Juarbe and Reese Mitchell qualified as runners-up despite entering the tournament seeded fourth. Those two came through with one clutch win after another on Wednesday, culminating in a playback victory over No. 1 seed Ava Patterson and Zachary Hanson of McKinney Boyd (6-4, 7-5).
Lovejoy
The Leopards came away with plenty of hardware this week as well, highlighted by a big-time showing from their girls golf team.
Lovejoy shot a season-low 334 on Day 1 of the 13-5A tournament at Sherman's Stone Creek Golf Club, building an absurd 53-stroke lead in the process before going on to card a 335 on Day Two and cruise to a district championship win.
Emily York won the individual 13-5A title with a 164 on rounds of 83 and 81 and was aided by Jordan Wheelis (171), Sofia Denham (174), Emma Blair (179) and Katie Haeussler (182).
The Lovejoy boys golf team also qualified for regionals thanks to a second-place finish in their district tourney. Colton McClure led the way with a second-place score of 157, joined by teammates Ben Muirhead (160), Jackson Licker (170), Cole Chapman (171) and David Ruggeri (174) in the team's runner-up showing.
The Leopards notched a pair of district titles on the tennis courts as well. Seth Henegar and Sara Omobogie survived a three-set semifinal before closing strong in the finals (6-4, 6-0) to win the mixed doubles bracket. JL Carlisle thrived under similar conditions in boys singles, overcoming a three-set semifinal of his own before getting the better of top seed Aidan Cantu of Sherman in the finals, 6-4, 6-4.
McKinney Boyd
The Lady Broncos will have representation at both the regional meets in golf and tennis.
Despite falling short against Son in the girls singles finals on Wednesday, Boyd's Anna Pallares rebounded to win a playback over Prosper's Marianna Avendano (5-7, 6-4, 7-6(7)) to secure a spot in the next round.
Meanwhile, Emma Thompson strung together a brilliant second day on the links in Frisco to climb the leaderboard into fourth place. Thompson tallied a 149 after shaving seven strokes off her Day One total of 78. Her Thursday score of 71 was tied for the second-lowest round from any golfer in the tournament.
McKinney North
The Bulldogs were a cut above the pack at the 13-5A boys golf tournament in Sherman, building a 22-stroke lead ahead of Lovejoy to capture a district championship.
North's team score of 632 was highlighted by a third-place individual finish from Bryant Yarbrough, who logged a 157 on two-day marks of 77 and 80. One stroke behind was teammate Matthew Kafka at 158, while Davis Willoughby (160), Jackson Bates (161) and Connor Biggio (162) also contributed, as a mere five shots separated North's entire five-man lineup.
The Lady Bulldogs, meanwhile, picked up some hardware on the tennis courts with a 13-5A tournament win for their girls team. That effort included a girls doubles win from Adrianne Guangko and Isa Casso, who shook off a first-set loss to cruise to victory over the final two frames (4-6, 6-1, 6-2) in their final match.
The team of Roman Guangko and Travis Subbert is also headed to regionals after a second-place finish in boys doubles, qualifying via playback.
Prosper
Prosper senior Sydney Kincaide picked a good time to win the first high school tournament of her golf career.
Kincaide carded a 146 over rounds of 75 and 71 to finish in a first-place tie with Rock Hill's Aliesa Situmorang across two days from Frisco Lakes Golf Club at the 5-6A tournament. Breaking that stalemate took time as the two standouts needed three holes to decide the overall district champion, with Kincaide ultimately winning the playoff.
"It's awesome. I've been waiting forever for this. It feels great," Kincaide said. "My approach shots gave me a lot of chances at birdies today and my putting was on, too."
Kincaide's big finish highlighted a banner couple of days for Prosper's girls team, which placed first overall by eight strokes with a two-day score of 618. Joining Kincaide in that effort was Hannah Fisch (159), Erica Lee (155), Kendall Simms (159) and Savannah Bowers (163).
They'll be joined at regionals by Prosper's boys team following a second-place finish on Tuesday. Austin Randall, just a freshman, finished as part of a three-way tie for first place with a 141, while the Eagles' runner-up lineup also featured Yunjae Park (151), Case Randle (152), LT Harris (158) and Marcus Williams (164).
On the tennis courts, Nicole Steel and Matteo Mejia won an emotional mixed doubles final over McKinney Boyd's Patterson and Hanson—doing so in three sets (6-2, 4-6, 6-4) to capture a 5-6A title.
Prosper Rock Hill
The first-year Class 6A program qualified individuals for regional competition in both tennis and golf, including several finishes atop the standings.
That was the case for both Collin Alstrin and Situmorang, who finished in first-place ties at the 5-6A boys and girls golf tournaments. Alstrin, just a freshman, shot a 141 en route to a three-way tie for the top spot on the leaderboard before finishing third among that group in a playoff.
Alstrin punched his ticket as an individual qualifier out of 5-6A, as did Situmorang after waging a competitive three-hole playoff with Prosper's Kincaide for the district title. Situmorang took second in the extra session.
On the tennis courts, Blake Anderson put forth a commanding effort to claim a district title in boys singles. A state qualifier in 5A last season as a freshman, Anderson dropped just three games across four tournament matches in Allen.
"I feel like that first game is always the most important," Anderson said following Wednesday's final. "Once you get that first game, I feel like I had good momentum after that first break and it really pushed me through the rest of the match."
