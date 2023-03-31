Prosper girls golf

The Prosper girls golf team finished first overall at the District 5-6A tournament on Wednesday-Thursday in Frisco.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

FRISCO — Every last shot mattered during Thursday's final round of the District 5-6A girls golf tournament.

So much so that a team-wide spot in regionals was decided by one stroke and the individual district championship came down to a three-hole playoff.

Lovejoy girls golf

The Lovejoy girls golf team put forth a dominant two rounds from Stone Creek Golf Club in Sherman to capture the District 13-5A championship.
McKinney North golf

McKinney North's Connor Biggio chips a shot during the District 13-5A boys golf tournament. The Bulldogs finished first overall in the team standings.
Sydney Kincaide

Prosper senior Sydney Kincaide captured the 5-6A championship during Thursday's district girls golf tournament.

