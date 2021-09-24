One month into high school football’s 2021 season, fans would be hard pressed to find a district that has impressed like 5-6A thus far.
The seven-team conference wrapped up its non-district schedule last week with a combined record of 24-4, including three teams — Denton Guyer, Little Elm and McKinney Boyd — that will carry unbeaten records into 5-6A play.
All seven teams have made viable claims to a playoff spot, but only four will follow through on those hopes over the next six weeks.
Before 5-6A’s football schedule kicked off on Friday, Star Local Media collaborated to project the district’s four playoff teams when the dust settles.
1. Denton Guyer
David Wolman: Two years removed from an appearance in the Class 6A Division II state championship game against Austin Westlake, Guyer is making a strong case as a title contender this season.
The Wildcats snapped Denton Ryan's 60-game regular-season winning streak by downing the defending Class 5A Division I state champion, 14-7, in overtime on Sept. 3. Last week, Guyer outlasted Atascocita, 46-35 in a battle of top-5 ranked teams in the state. It's the same Atascocita team that handed Allen its first-ever loss in Eagle Stadium on Sept. 3.
In starting the season with a 4-0 record, Guyer has a stingy defense led by safety Marquan Pope (Pitt commit) that allows just 15.1 points per game and a balanced offense that has received strong play by quarterback Jackson Arnold, running back Byron Phillips and wide receiver Grayson O'Bara.
2. Allen
Matt Welch: This could be tempting fate. After all, Allen has won 15 consecutive district championships and is just a couple weeks removed from closing the book on the state’s longest-ever regular-season winning streak (84).
Furthermore, the Eagles have shown a knack for rising to the occasion in big games — something that Guyer has felt the brunt of a time or two.
But as the 5-6A schedule heats up this week, there just isn't enough evidence to forecast a first-place pick for anyone other than Guyer fresh off preseason wins over Denton Ryan and Atascocita.
Of course, Allen finishing atop 5-6A would surprise no one — they’ve got a deep, explosive run game that’s averaging more than 7 yards per carry. Senior Jaylen Jenkins alone has 577 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on just 55 carries.
Senior Jordyn Tyson is emerging as one of the district’s premier pass-catchers and there’s a boatload of talent and depth in the trenches on both sides of the ball.
But Allen has plenty to clean up leading into the 5-6A gauntlet — namely the turnover woes that surfaced against Tyler Legacy and limiting the big plays allowed on defense.
Plagued by some early-season injuries to key players, the Eagles have the personnel and a veteran coaching staff to clean up plenty of those inconsistencies. Whether they can do it in time to finish atop arguably the toughest top-to-bottom district in the Metroplex remains to be seen.
T3. Little Elm
David Wolman: The Lobos showed during the preseason that they are primed for one of the biggest turnaround seasons in the Dallas area. With 18 returning starters from last season's team that finished with a 2-8 record, that experience has paid off in spades for Little Elm thus far as the Lobos carried a 4-0 record into Friday's District 5-6A opener at Prosper.
Little Elm has been explosive on offense, averaging 52.5 points per game (the No. 2 mark in the area among 6A programs) in wins over LD Bell, North Forney, Plano West and Keller Fossil Ridge. Senior Jalen Sessions has seven rushing touchdowns. Senior quarterback John Mateer has totaled 774 passing yards and 12 touchdowns and has four wide receivers — seniors Vashawn Thomas II, Josh Joseph, Dylan Evans and Cameran Taylor-Butler — who can spring a big play against an opposing secondary.
Meanwhile, the Lobos’ own secondary, headlined by Division I commits Terrance Brooks (Ohio State) and Keyshon Mills (Colorado) has been among the stingiest in the area in holding opponents to just 64.5 passing yards per game.
T3. Prosper
Matt Welch: There hasn’t been much middle ground in Prosper’s season so far. All three of the Eagles’ wins have come by double digits, throttling the trio of South Grand Prairie, Mansfield Lake Ridge and Arlington Lamar by a combined margin of 132-33. Mixed in was a 31-0 loss to Southlake Carroll, which begs the question of how Prosper will handle 5-6A’s upper echelon in the coming weeks.
If their defense continues to perform the way it has so far, the Eagles should be in the thick of the postseason race. Through four weeks, Prosper is allowing just 16.0 points and 199.5 yards per game — both elite marks area-wide. Seniors Aeden Combest, Kaleb Miles and junior Ethan Higgins are among a litany of defensive standouts for Prosper so far.
The Eagles have to be encouraged by the early returns from their receiving corps as well. Each of the team’s top three pass-catchers — seniors Tyler Bailey, Houston Hawkins and junior Hunter Summers — are averaging better than 19 yards per catch.
Projecting four playoff teams doesn’t come easy in this year’s 5-6A lineup — literally, all seven have made strong cases throughout the preseason. But the Eagles’ depth at the skill positions and talent up front give them a slight edge over a competitive field.
