Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 86F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph..
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: September 16, 2023 @ 10:43 am
McKinney Boyd against Allen High School on Friday, September 15, 2023 at McKinney ISD Stadium. (Photo by Kevin Bartram/buzzphotos.com)
The Allen football team improved to 1-0 in District 5-6A on Friday thanks to a 63-7 victory over McKinney Boyd. Check out photos from this matchup.
McKinney Boyd quarterback Marcus Johnson (16) is tripped by the Allen High School defense on Friday, September 15, 2023 at McKinney ISD Stadium. (Photo by Kevin Bartram/buzzphotos.com)
McKinney Boyd's Ben Podor (0) carries the ball against Allen High School on Friday, September 15, 2023 at McKinney ISD Stadium. (Photo by Kevin Bartram/buzzphotos.com)
McKinney Boyd homecoming queen Rose McAllister-Ou and king Kaden Glenn are crowned at halftime against Allen High School on Friday, September 15, 2023 at McKinney ISD Stadium. (Photo by Kevin Bartram/buzzphotos.com)
For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.
