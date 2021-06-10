The strength of District 5-6A softball shined all throughout the postseason with three teams advancing at least three rounds deep, including one that played all the way to the regional finals.
There wasn’t much separating area powerhouses Allen, Prosper and Denton Guyer, right down to identical district records at 10-2 that created a three-way tie for the conference championship.
McKinney Boyd also wedged its way into the equation with a playoff berth, and subsequently pushing state semifinalist Flower Mound to three games.
Those four programs, plus Little Elm, McKinney and Denton Braswell, were all recognized on the recently released 5-6A all-district team.
That included three all-district superlatives for an Allen team that enjoyed a resurgent campaign under new head coach Kathy Schoettle, who helped lead the Lady Eagles to their first district championship and three-round playoff run since 2004.
Senior Alexis Telford was central to that effort, batting in the heart of Schoettle’s lineup and anchoring the circle to the tune of more than 200 innings pitched on the season.
Telford logged a .901 ERA to go along with 282 strikeouts to just 33 walks, plus 30 hits, 10 doubles, three home runs and 24 RBIs, on her way to district MVP honors.
Nearby in the lineup for Allen was junior Sami Hood, named 5-6A’s offensive player of the year after batting .348 from the plate and posting 39 hits — 23 for extra bases — plus 11 home runs, 36 RBIs and 43 runs scored.
Meanwhile, Schoettle’s banner debut with the program was commended with coaching staff of the year honors.
Co-champion Prosper added a pair of all-district superlatives to its 2021 campaign, a year that culminated in the team’s first regional finals appearance since 2004. Junior Elizabeth Moffitt fueled a dominant Lady Eagle lineup with a .510 batting average along with 30 extra-base hits, 16 home runs, 53 RBIs and 25 runs. She was named the district’s catcher of the year.
Opposite Moffitt at least once a week was senior Abbey Beasley, who split time between pitching, playing shortstop and hitting in the middle of the Prosper lineup. At the plate, Beasley logged a .268 average plus three home runs, 14 RBIs and 12 runs scored to go along with a 2.54 ERA and 113 strikeouts in the circle en route to 5-6A utility player of the year honors.
Fellow playoff qualifier Boyd garnered a pair of all-district accolades as well. Senior Kinsey Kackley, seeing her first action since her sophomore year due to multiple ACL injuries, was named defensive player of the year after submitting a 0.99 ERA and 233 strikeouts in just 15 games pitched.
Freshman Savanna Luther enjoyed a breakout year for the Lady Broncos with a .494 batting average, 40 hits, 25 RBIs, nine doubles, seven triples and seven home runs on her way to 5-6A newcomer of the year honors.
Rounding out the superlatives was Guyer’s Ranci Willis named 5-6A pitcher of the year after leading the Lady Wildcats to a share of the district title and a trip to the regional quarterfinals.
Allen had five other student-athletes recognized with first-team selections for Taylor Wright and Harper Garrett, second-team nods for Brynn Burchfield and Brooklyn Purtell, and an honorable mention for Chloe Schimmel.
Prosper, meanwhile, recognized Sydney Lewis, Gabby Coffey, Jessica Malan, Ayden Allen and Elissa Griffin for the first team, followed by second-teamers Sarah Smith, Josey Dodgson and EB Bobbitt, plus an honorable mention for Kristi Ortega, Riley McDaniel and Sydney Reid.
Additional all-district picks for Boyd went to Katy Loera on the second team, and Ashlyn Loera and Reagan Sommers as honorable mentions.
McKinney’s all-district slate included a first-team nod for Caydance Gaddis, a second-team spot for Mariah Trevino and honorable mentions for Payton James and Regan Young.
Little Elm’s debut on the 6A softball diamond culminated in an all-district first-team selection for Krysten Moran, a second-team nod for Georgia Heathcock and honorable mentions for Katie Mince and Maria Florentino.
Guyer’s all-district honorees included first-teamers Kate Moala, Bre Jackson and Erin Peterson; second-team picks Ryleigh Nash, Tehya Pittas and Alli Stidham; and honorable mentions Megan Ayala, Abby Holder and Avery Jefferson.
Denton Braswell, meanwhile, recognized Rose Ackers on the first team, plus Brianna Pastrana and Leah Kaska on the second team.
