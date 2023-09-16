Allen FB

Allen sophomore Jaxsen Lyons and the Eagles improved to 1-0 in District 5-6A following Friday's 63-7 win over McKinney Boyd.

 Photo courtesy of Shayne Studdard

The Allen football team scored on its first four possessions on Friday against McKinney Boyd and never looked back.

The Eagles posted the first 56 points in their District 5-6A opener, improving to 2-2 overall following a 63-7 rout of McKinney Boyd from McKinney ISD Stadium.


