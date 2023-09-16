The Allen football team scored on its first four possessions on Friday against McKinney Boyd and never looked back.
The Eagles posted the first 56 points in their District 5-6A opener, improving to 2-2 overall following a 63-7 rout of McKinney Boyd from McKinney ISD Stadium.
Allen did so to the tune of 497 yards of offense, while limiting the Broncos to just 128 on the night. Boyd was able to conjure some overtime magic the week prior in picking up its first win of the season—a 34-28 victory over Plano West—but the Eagles never let the Broncos find their footing on Friday.
Senior Amir McDowell enjoyed a productive night out of the backfield, amassing 208 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 13 carries. He scored on a 42-yard carry on Allen's opening drive and later punctuated a 35-0 first half for the Eagles with a 1-yard touchdown run.
Boyd senior Ben Podor logged 56 receiving yards in the loss. The Broncos tried establishing the run behind sophomore Marcus Johnson, who quarterbacked the team for the second straight week with starter Nick Wesloski injured, but were only able to generate 48 yards on 1.2 yards per carry opposite Allen's imposing defensive front.
McCutcheon's big game lifts Lovejoy
With senior Parker Livingstone sidelined by an injury, Lovejoy junior Daylan McCutcheon has had to step up as the focal point of the Leopards' aerial attack. The blue-chip prospect did so once again on Friday with nine catches for 213 yards and four total touchdowns in a 34-20 win over Terrell.
The Leopards led just 13-7 at halftime in their 7-5A Division II opener before erupting with 21 points in the third quarter. McCutcheon opened the third quarter with a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and later added a 68-yard touchdown reception from senior quarterback Hondo Franklin for a 34-7 lead with 3:41 to go in the frame.
The Leopards outgained Terrell 497-235 on the night, with Franklin throwing for 268 yards and three scores in the win, while the rushing duo of seniors Dante Dean and Khalin Williams logged 76 and 75 yards on the ground, respectively.
Lovejoy improved to 1-0 in 7-5A Div. II and 3-1 overall.
Elsewhere in the area...
*Despite outgaining Denton Braswell 422-417 on the night, Prosper Rock Hill was limited to a pair of touchdowns in a 34-14 loss on Friday. Victory Chionuma ran for 116 yards and a touchdown for the Blue Hawks, but it was Braswell's ground game that ruled the night with 254 yards from Moses Adewolo.
*Prosper Walnut Grove's gauntlet of an outlaw schedule continued with a 56-35 loss at Palestine. Quarterback Braden Butler threw for 213 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions as the Wildcats dropped to 1-3 in their inaugural season of varsity football.
*It has been one close game after another for John Paul II, playing their fourth ballgame decided by seven points or less on Friday. The Cardinals got a late 91-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown from Ryan Zabbia to Michael Bahash but fell short to Fort Worth Southwest Christian 21-14.
*Fort Worth All Saints used a 10-point fourth quarter to rally past Prestonwood Christian on Friday, 34-27. The Saints scored the final 13 points of the ballgame, taking the lead with 6:22 left in the fourth quarter. Kellen Tasby paced Prestonwood with 275 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns, while All Saints totaled 624 yards of offense.
