The Allen football team's pursuit of its first win of the season meant enduring a lengthy delay caused by inclement weather on Friday.
But as the Eagles and Arlington Martin resumed play in the second half, the time away may as well have supercharged both offenses.
Allen and Martin combined for 51 points in the third quarter before another weather delay halted the action early in the fourth quarter with the Eagles leading 51-31.
Allen was awarded its first win of the season, doing so on 434 yards of offense with an efficient night for the team's passing game. Quarterback Brady Bricker completed 17-of-20 passes for 213 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The signal-caller also led Allen in rushing with 86 yards and two more scores.
Bricker took over in the third quarter following the delay, scoring on a 58-yard run and then finding receiver Messiah Washington for a 58-yard touchdown pass for a 36-17 lead.
That sparked a stretch where Allen found the end zone on four consecutive drives to build a 20-point lead before play was halted.
Washington added 95 receiving yards and a touchdown, as Allen improved to 1-2 heading into the start of District 5-6A play next week against McKinney Boyd.
Rock Hill rolls to 1st win
After suffering two losses by a combined 15 points to begin the season, Prosper Rock Hill finished out its non-district schedule with a bang on Friday, routing Plano East 42-14.
The Blue Hawks scored the game's first 42 points, overwhelming the shorthanded Panthers to the tune of a 369-178 disparity in total yardage.
Running back Victor Chionuma helmed the Rock Hill attack, carrying the ball 19 times for 147 yards and three touchdowns to go along with 38 receiving yards and another score. Chionuma accounted for one of two passing touchdowns on the night from quarterback Christian Lewis, who was efficient at 15-of-20 through the air for 131 yards.
Rock Hill's defense did its part in holding the Panthers out of the end zone for three quarters, limiting East to just 10-of-23 passing for 92 yards and only 86 yards on the ground. Running back Akani Cruz-Berrios scored twice late for East as part of his 91 rushing yards.
The Blue Hawks, 1-2, hope to parlay their strong finish to the start of district play with a road game at Denton Braswell looming next week. East will head into its bye at 2-1 before opening 6-6A play against rival Plano on Sept. 22.
Elsewhere in the area
*Prosper surrendered a go-ahead touchdown run to Rockwall's Ashten Emory with just 25 seconds remaining on Friday, as the state-ranked Eagles fell 47-41. It was the last of four lead changes in the high-scoring affair, which saw both offenses combine for 992 yards. Prosper, now 2-1, got rushing touchdowns from five different players in the loss, led by 111 yards on the ground from Leo Anguiano.
*A shorthanded Lovejoy squad came out hot to begin Friday's game against North Crowley, but the Panthers took control with a 28-0 second half en route to a 43-20 victory. The Leopards led 20-8 late in the second quarter, buoyed by rushing touchdowns from Dante Dean (1 yard), Khalin Williams (16) and Payton Pierce (7). With Texas commit Parker Livingstone sidelined by a foot injury, Daylan McCutcheon paced the Leopards with 10 catches for 95 yards.
*Lovejoy received some good news earlier in the day. Senior offensive lineman Sam Reynolds, who was diagnosed with leukemia in April, tweeted on Friday that his cancer was in remission. An all-area lineman and two-time state champion wrestler, Reynolds plans to resume playing both sports and joined his teammates on the sidelines for Friday's game.
*While most games wrapped up in some capacity on Friday, Plano and Arlington Bowie will resume their contest at 11 a.m. Saturday. Plano recorded a safety to cut the Volunteers' lead to 34-29 with 5:43 remaining in the fourth quarter when play was suspended.
*The reunion between Prestonwood Christian quarterback Kellen Tasby and his former high school, Little Elm, lasted just one half on Friday. The Lobos led 28-14 at the break, but the game was halted due to inclement weather and, per Prestonwood, ruled a draw. At the time of the stoppage, Tasby had thrown for 93 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
*Celina rallied to force overtime inside the final minute of the fourth quarter on Friday against upstart Prosper Walnut Grove before securing a 38-35 victory. Defensive lineman Grayson Buchanan recovered a fumble on the Wildcats' first overtime possession, and Celina kicker Braden Johnson later converted a 34-yard field goal for the win.
*McKinney North finished off its preseason with a bang on Friday, overwhelming Frisco Memorial for a 63-7 victory. Quarterback Colin Hitchcock shined for the Bulldogs, completing 10-of-12 passes for 300 yards and four total touchdowns as part of a 607-yard night for the offense.
*Frisco opened its 6-5A Division I schedule on a resounding note, blanking Frisco Liberty for a 35-0 victory on Friday. The Raccoons did their damage over the first two quarters to build a 28-0 lead at halftime, aided by three touchdown passes from Cobyn Harbert. He had 174 passing yards and Jackson Voris accounted for 111 receiving yards.
