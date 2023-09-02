Drawing a powerhouse opponent for the second consecutive week, the Lovejoy football team didn't miss a beat on Friday opposite Argyle.
The Leopards built a 35-0 lead by halftime and went on to amass 504 yards of offense in a 42-14 victory from Eagle Stadium, improving to 2-0. It was the second straight game of at least 42 points and more than 500 yards for Lovejoy, which topped College Station 50-37 in its opener just six days prior on Aug. 26.
Lovejoy found the end zone on its first four drives, three of which came on scores by senior quarterback Hondo Franklin. Following a 3-yard touchdown run by senior Payton Pierce, Franklin found junior receiver Daylan McCutcheon on scores of 28 and 6 yards, followed by a 3-yard TD run by the Leopards signal-caller to build a 28-0 lead with 5:39 left in the first half.
Franklin went on to throw for 348 yards and four touchdowns, punctuating a big first half with a 19-yard strike to sophomore Jalen Lott with 1:11 to go for a 35-0 advantage.
Senior Dante Dean did plenty of damage out of the backfield, totaling 174 yards of offense and finding the end zone on a 33-yard receiving score in the fourth quarter.
The Leopards' defense, meanwhile, held Argyle to just 199 yards of offense and kept the Eagles off the scoreboard until 1:40 remained in the third quarter. It marked Lovejoy's first win in six tries over Argyle, who bested the Leopards 56-49 last season.
Celina RBs go wild in historic win
Celina turned in one of the great offensive performances in its illustrious history on Friday, piling up 719 yards and finding the end zone 11 times in a 77-41 rout of Bishop Lynch.
The Bobcats did so to the tune of a staggering 600 yards rushing as a team, bolstered by monster nights out of the backfield from junior Harrison Williams and sophomore Logan Gutierrez. Celina's young rushing duo totaled 556 yards on the ground with eight touchdowns—Williams carried the ball 24 times for 302 yards and three scores, complemented by a 25-carry, 254-yard, five-score rushing performance from Gutierrez.
The two running backs both averaged at least 10 yards per carry, easing things on senior quarterback Knox Porter, who completed 6-of-7 passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns, including scoring throws of 38 yards to Connor Stifflemire and 39 yards to Gutierrez.
The Bobcats scored at least 14 points in all four quarters, keeping their foot on the gas after entering halftime tied with Lynch 35-35. Celina outscored the Friars 42-6 over the final two quarters, improving to 2-0 on the year.
Elsewhere in the area...
*Plano East improved to 5-0 in non-district play under second-year head coach Tony Benedetto after thrashing Garland Naaman Forest on Friday, 42-19. The Panthers led by as many as 36 points on the strength of big nights from senior quarterback Drew DeVillier (317 passing yards, three touchdowns), senior running back/defensive back Desmond Smith (104 rushing yards, TD) and sophomore Jackson Howard (120 receiving yards).
*McKinney is leaning on its depth at running back early into the season following injuries to seniors Bryan Jackson and Makhi Frazier in the team's opener, and the Lions got a combined 171 yards on the ground on Friday between sophomore Jacoby Propes and senior Godspower Nwahuihe in a 35-14 win over Richardson Berkner. Propes tallied 108 yards and a touchdown in the win, while McKinney's defense held the Rams off the scoreboard until the fourth quarter to improve to 2-0.
*Justin Northwest scored a go-ahead touchdown run with just 34 seconds remaining to edge McKinney North on Friday, 31-28. The latest in the back-and-forth rivalry between the Texans and Bulldogs featured a combined 727 yards of offense with North erasing a 10-point, second-half deficit and taking a 28-24 lead on a 13-yard run by senior Jayden Walker with 4:03 to play. Walker logged 84 rushing yards and two scores, but Northwest got the last laugh with a 10-play scoring drive for the go-ahead points.
*Make it 2-0 for John Paul II, as the Cardinals continued their bounce-back season with a 17-14 win over Fort Worth Lake Country Christian. John Paul senior Jacob Carlson kicked the go-ahead points on a field goal, while the Cardinals also got a rushing touchdown from senior Dominick Anderson and a 45-yard score from sophomore Ryan Zabbia to senior Blake McKenna.
*Prestonwood Christian used a 14-point fourth quarter to secure its first win of the season, rallying past Houston Second Baptist 21-17 on Friday. The Lions weathered a 17-7 deficit in the fourth, riding a 127-yard, two-touchdown effort on the ground from junior Takashi Shaw. Senior Kellen Tasby added a touchdown through the air as the Lions improved to 1-1.
*Despite pulling within seven points midway through the fourth quarter, Prosper Rock Hill was unable to muster the equalizer in a 21-14 loss to Keller Timber Creek on Friday. The Blue Hawks got 92 rushing yards from senior Victor Chionuma and a pair of rushing scores by sophomore quarterback Christian Lewis.
*Plano West was held to just 95 yards on offense on Friday in a 46-0 loss to Keller. Senior Demetrius Willis accounted for 49 rushing yards for the Wolves.
*One of the hottest offenses in the area to open the season, Trophy Club Byron Nelson racked up 496 total yards in a 62-3 rout of McKinney Boyd on Thursday. The Broncos were held to 104 yards, producing points on a 28-yard field goal from sophomore Jeremiah Hernandez midway through the second quarter.
