Lovejoy football

Lovejoy senior Dante Dean, pictured in previous action, totaled 174 yards of offense in Friday's 42-14 win over Argyle.

 Photo courtesy of Michael Horbovetz / maxpreps.horbopicz.com

Drawing a powerhouse opponent for the second consecutive week, the Lovejoy football team didn't miss a beat on Friday opposite Argyle.

The Leopards built a 35-0 lead by halftime and went on to amass 504 yards of offense in a 42-14 victory from Eagle Stadium, improving to 2-0. It was the second straight game of at least 42 points and more than 500 yards for Lovejoy, which topped College Station 50-37 in its opener just six days prior on Aug. 26.


For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments