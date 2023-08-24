Allen-DeSoto

Allen and DeSoto have waged some memorable battles on the gridiron over the years, including a pair of state semifinal meetings in 2012 and 2013.

 Photo courtesy of Neil Fonville / TexasSportsPhotos.com

When Allen and DeSoto take the field on Friday from Eagle Stadium as part of the Tom Landry Classic, it will mark the first time in nearly eight years that the two perennial powerhouses will share the gridiron.

It terms of sheer volume, it's not exactly Sherman-Denison. Friday marks just the fifth time the two sets of Eagles have played each other.


