When Allen and DeSoto take the field on Friday from Eagle Stadium as part of the Tom Landry Classic, it will mark the first time in nearly eight years that the two perennial powerhouses will share the gridiron.
It terms of sheer volume, it's not exactly Sherman-Denison. Friday marks just the fifth time the two sets of Eagles have played each other.
But in terms of high stakes and top-level talent, there aren't many matchups around the area over the past decade-and-a-half with a run quite like Allen-DeSoto.
It wasn't long ago when a showdown between those two programs carried state championship ramifications—as it did on three occasions from 2012-15 when Allen and DeSoto met in the playoffs four straight years, twice in the Class 6A Division I state semifinals.
While it's commonplace to see those two somewhere near the top of any set of stateside rankings, a bout between Allen and DeSoto resonates on a national scale—between 2012-14, Allen and DeSoto were both ranked in the top 20 among MaxPreps' top teams in the country at the time of their head-to-head meeting.
It's a game that featured all manner of blue-chip prospects and several future NFL pros, and the action on the field backed it up plenty with three of the four games decided by seven points or less.
Ironically enough, the only gamethat finishedoutside those margins came in the first matchup in the 2012 state semifinal when Allen, ranked No. 19 in the nation, stunned No. 1 DeSoto, 51-36.Allen jumped out to an otherwise surprising 21-0 lead, and despite DeSoto closing that gap to seven points by halftime, Allen got a lift with an 85-yard kickoff return touchdown by Mayomi Olootu and later a 40-yard pick-six by Tay Evans to help blow the game open.
What felt like an upset at the time gave way to one of Texas high school football's classic encounters in the 2013 rematch—a game that DeSoto appeared to be on the verge of putting away in the second half before Allen erased a 15-point fourth-quarter deficit with 22 unanswered points to round out the game. The last of those came on a 24-yard run by Kyler Murray with just 11 seconds to play for a 42-35 victory.
Allen scored the game-winning pointsone year later against an even thinner margin for error. In lieu of spiking the ball in the closing seconds of a tie game, Allen raced its field-goal unit onto the field and Sawyer Williams kicked a 25-yard field goal as time expired to lift Allen over DeSoto, 25-22, in the area round of the playoffs.
And although several of the chess pieces changed in 2015's area round, Allen mounted some last-minute heroics once more—this time forcing a turnover on downs in its own territory with 30 seconds remaining to hang on for a 41-40 victory.
There were plenty of highlight-worthy moments from both sidesalong the way,and even a few that were downright fortuitous (Will Rossy fumbling the ball to Josh Pettijohn for the tying score in 2013, the late punt into the wind in that same game, the improbable Jalen Guyton reception in 2014)with a gamut of emotions in between.
For Allen, games against DeSoto rank among the most prolific during the halcyon era of its football program—moments that helped elevate Allen to nationwide acclaim.
For DeSoto, it's fair to say that a few bounces of the ball and they may very have at least two more state titles to their name, if not three.
Forfans of the sport, we can only hope these two find their way back to the samestage in the postseason not long down the road.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.