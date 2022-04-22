McKINNEY – Flower Mound senior Natalie Cook never comes into a meet trying to break a state record. The future Oklahoma State Cowgirl just wants to run a time that aligns with the individual goals that she has set for herself, and to have fun in the process.
So, when Cook came out to the track Thursday morning at Ron Poe Stadium for the 3,200-meter girls’ race, she had two goals in mind: Qualify for the Region I-6A meet and ensure that she had more than enough energy to run the 1,600 later in the day.
Not only did Cook fulfill those two goals, but she ran the fastest time in state history. Cook won in a time of 9:52.45 at the 5-6A/6-6A area-round meet. That surpassed the record of 9:58.58 that was set by Denton Guyer alum Brynn Brown in 2021.
“It felt really good,” she said. “I didn’t want to go all-out in that race. I wanted to have a little bit in me for the mile, because I knew that it was going to be windy and I wanted to conserve a little energy. I also wanted to give a good effort in this race. I did that, and I was really pleased by my time and how I was feeling. It felt really smooth.”
Flower Mound scored 48 of their 143 team points in those two events.
In the 1,600, Cook was first, sophomore Samantha Humphries (4:57.06) finished second and sophomore Nicole Humphries (4:57.77) earned bronze. In the 3,200, freshman Alexandra Fox recorded eight team points for the Lady Jaguars after finishing in second place (10:44.7), while Samantha Humphries (10:46.3) was third.
All of the points that Flower Mound scored in those two events served as a springboard to an area championship for the Lady Jaguars. Their 143 points were 70 more than runner-up Allen, which totaled 70 points.
Flower Mound won a total of four area titles. In addition to Cook’s two wins, senior Eva Freeland ran to the top time in the 100 hurdles (14.1), while junior Riley Ward won the high jump (5-8).
“We saw today that we went 1-2-3 in the two-mile run and 1-2-3 in the one-mile run. That’s 48 points,” said Andrew Cook, Flower Mound head coach. “So, obviously, that gives us a huge jump. But, also our hurdlers did a great job. Our relays did good. They weren’t quite where we need them to be, but they still got thirds and fourths. My boys’ 4x400 got second to advance to regionals. So, we got things done there.”
Allen’s boys came into the area meet fresh off a dominant wire-to-wire performance to win the 5-6A meet. But all week, Eagles head coach Jon Cockroft knew that other teams were going to push Allen to the limit in the area meet. Coppell came into Thursday having won every meet this season. Also, Allen was battling the injury bug, with a few key performers unable to compete Thursday.
But the short-handed Eagles continued their postseason tour de force Thursday afternoon and won the boys’ team title with 100 points. Plano West was second with 73 points. Coppell took third with 62 points.
“It was a big question mark, but the kids put themselves in a good position,” Cockroft said. “We’ve been battling some injuries. But that’s the team aspect of track. Other people stepped up. We’ll see how many we can get in the top four and keep advancing. But, I was proud of how they did today.”
Juniors Kaleb Nettles and Timothy Allen helped to get the Eagles off to a blazing start, finishing first and second in the shot put. Nettles won with a throw of 51-1. Allen finished in second place with a distance of 50-4 3/4.
Freshman Jonathan Simms punched his ticket to the regional meet after winning the area title in the 400 in a time of 49.92.
On a day when team points were at a premium, senior Tsegaya Fazarro delivered in a big way for the Eagles. He won the 100 in a time of 10.11 and the 200 in 21.44, earning 20 team points for Allen in those two events.
“Tsegaya was huge,” Cockroft said. “I’m really happy for him and the way that he’s been performing all season. He’s a 400 guy, and this year, he’s focusing on the sprints. It’s been paying off for him.”
Allen junior Sidney Green was crowned area champion in the 300 hurdles (43.41).
Coppell had a big day in McKinney and it was led by junior Skyler Schuller, who qualified for the regional meet in all five events that she entered. She captured first place in the pole vault (13-6), was second in the 100 hurdles (14.4), long jump (19-4) and high jump (5-7), as well as third in the 300 hurdles (44.38). Her mark of 19-4 in the long jump was a new school record.
Coppell posted a clean sweep of the individual titles in the pole vault. Senior Michael Nance cleared 15-3 to win first place in the boys’ division.
Senior Ryan Sewell obliterated the field in the boys’ discus, capturing first place with a throw of 175-3.
Plano East junior Tiriah Kelley delivered 30 team points for the Lady Panthers, earning a total of three golds on the day. Kelley won the 100 (11.4) and 200 (23.49), while also serving as the final leg on East’s 4x100 (46.57) that finished in first place. Kaylee Moody, Janiya Richardson and Kaley Qualls also ran on the relay.
Seniors Jayden Louis-Charles and Hudson Heikkinen were big points scorers for Plano West’s second-place team finish.
Louis-Charles won the triple jump with a leap of 47-9 1/4 and took second in the long jump, finishing just behind teammate Kassi Kassi. Kassi won with a leap of 23-5 1/2.
Heikkinen, meanwhile, captured first place in both the 1,600 and 3,200. He posted a time of 9:23.87 in the two-mile and 4:18.88 in the mile.
Prosper left Ron Poe Stadium with a total of four area championships, three on the girls’ side.
Junior Kayla Watson got the Lady Eagles started off on the right foot, winning the long jump with a mark of 19-8.78. Senior Aubrey O’Connell won the 800 in 2:11.82. Junior Lauren Lewis is also bound for the regional meet after placing first in the 400 in a time of 56.05.
On the boys’ side, Prosper’s 4x100 of Prentice Sanders, Trevor Montayne, Steven Richardson and Jaxson Lanz won in a time of 41.51.
Hebron senior Skylar Bohlman was crowned area champion in the girls’ shot put with a distance of 40-6.75.
The high school career of Marcus senior Jonathan Heath will continue after he won the 800 in a time of 1:55.55.
Lewisville swept the 4x200. The quartet of Xavier Lewis, Leon Williams, Caden Jenkins and Cameren Jenkins won the boys’ race, posting a time of 1:26.95. Lady Farmers Ryan Allen, Bre’Anna Harlin, Sydnee Wilson and Te’Anna Harlin finished in first place in 1:39.13.
One of the best finishes on the day came in the meet’s last event. McKinney Boyd fended off Flower Mound and East at the finish line to win the boys 4x400 in 3:20.75. Running the relay for the Broncos were Jack Eaton, Julius Thompson, Miles Noble and Peyton Shaw.
