MCKINNEY – Allen head boys soccer Kim Fullerton knew that Coppell was a dangerous team.
Despite finishing in fourth place in District 6-6A, the Cowboys were in playoff mode during the last month of the regular season. Coppell dug itself an early hole to commence district play, but the Cowboys overcame a 0-4-4 start to qualify for the playoffs for the 25th consecutive season.
But for as well as Coppell played down the stretch – going 5-0-1 in its final six district games – Allen showed on Friday night that there was a reason why it won the District 5-6A crown this season.
Diego Morales finished off a free kick by Dylan Berry in the 28th minute and Evan Pustejovsky scored with 52 seconds left in the match to secure a 2-0 win for Allen in a Region I-6A bi-district playoff at McKinney ISD Stadium.
“They’ve been hot over the last month,” Fullerton said. “It’s tough when you have two of the top teams in the region and the state that have to play each other in the first round. This could have been a regional final. They’re a great team. It took all from us to get the results tonight.”
But the final score didn’t indicate the amount of scoring chances that Coppell had. The Cowboys came in having to play with a lot of desperation in the final month of the season, and Coppell did play with that same kind of urgency on Friday.
Coppell came close to producing the game’s first goal in the 17th minute.
Junior Ryder Brock kicked the ball from 30 yards out, but it clanked off the left post, and the score remained tied at 0-0.
“It that goes in the momentum that it would take you going further into it,” said James Balcom, Coppell head coach. “In a game like this, it would have been everything. We’ve had a lot of games the first half of district that looked exactly like tonight’s game. It’s tough.”
For as many opportunities that Coppell had, Allen generated several of its own. And it was a set piece that delivered the game’s first goal. Berry placed a perfectly-executed free kick on the feet of Morales, who got the ball past Cowboy goalkeeper Arath Valdez for a 1-0 Eagles lead.
“They’ve been finding a way all season to get results, get balls into the back of the net,” Fullerton said. “The kids work hard, they train hard. They work a lot on set pieces. That was a result of it.”
But Balcom knew that this game was far from over. He knew that one shot was all that was needed to level the score.
Coppell had numerous opportunities to record the breakthrough. Preston Taylor, Walker Stone and Sam Stone all just missed on shots directed towards Allen keeper John Setterberg. And the Eagle junior goalie was there to make a save on Taylor, while Walker Stone missed over the net and Setterberg stopped a shot by Sam Stone.
“If you have any other match-up in the state of Texas, I feel like we would have won based on how we played tonight,” Balcom said. “It sucks. It’s hard. I know the boys know it, too. We’ve been playing as well as anybody. It sucks that it just came to an end.”
In a game that was up for grabs, Allen finished off the win with 52 seconds left. Pustejovsky kicked a shot from the left wing and into the back of the net for a 2-0 Eagles lead.
Allen will play Irving in the area round next week at a time and location to be determined.
“We’ve seen them,” Fullerton said. “They came to our tournament. They’re a very talented team. It’s going to be a tough match-up. Hopefully, we can come back here on Tuesday and play well.”
Coppell finished its season at 8-11-5.
