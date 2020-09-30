Avery Hancock

Coppell junior Avery Hancock looks to overtake a Highland Park runner at the Flower Mound Jaguar Invitational on Sept. 19.

 Staff photo / David Wolman

Coppell senior Evan Caswell ran to his second win in as many weeks, winning the boys individual title in last Saturday's meet at Coppell Middle School West in a time of 15 minutes, 36.27 seconds -- 16 seconds faster than his nearest competitor.

Frisco Reedy senior Colleen Stegmann (18:15.96), the defending Class 5A state champion, edged Highland Park’s Cameron Fawcett (18:16.28) by less than a second to claim top honors in the girls race.

The Cowboys had three runners place in the top 10 at last Saturday's home meet.

In addition to Caswell's first-place finish, senior Rith Bhattacharyya took eighth in 16:24.8, sophomore Andrew Mullen was ninth with a time of 16:30.55 and fellow sophomore Vedant Bhattacharyya placed 19th in 17:04.75.

Coppell placed third in the standings with 62 points.

Cowgirls senior Chloe Hassman ran well on her home course, placing 10th in a time of 19:41.03. Fellow senior Natalie Fleming was 15th in 20:28.74. Freshman Hanna Noyola took 19th in 20:43.31 and sophomore Louisa Ehinger was just behind her in 20th with a time of 20:47.16.

Flower Mound and Hebron had quite the battle at Coppell Middle School West with the Jaguars getting the better of the Hawks in the team standings – albeit ever so slightly.

Placing six runners in the top 20, highlighted by a third-place finish from senior Jacob Ricks, Flower Mound’s 42 points were seven better than Hebron’s total of 49.

Ricks completed the 5-kilometer course in a time of 15:52.27. Sophomore Brayden Kennedy (16:00.98) finished just behind Ricks in fourth. Junior Quinn Hirniak (16:23.33) placed seventh. Sophomore Riley Nedrow (16:51.11) was 13th. Senior Joseph Kelsey (16:55.42) took 15th. Junior Luke Price (17:04.38) finished in 18th.

Hebron received solid performances from seniors Jeriel Algarin Marquez (16:07.12) and Isaac Barrera (16:20.87), junior Tony Navarro (16.39.77), and sophomores Jack McKee (16:43.91) and Ryan McKee (17:03.49), who placed fifth, sixth, 10th, 11th and 17th, respectively.

Marcus senior Greyson Gravitt ran to a runner-up finish in a time of 15:52.27. Overall, the Marauders placed five runners in the top 20. Junior Jonathan Heath (16:46.09) was 12th. Seniors Aiden Lyons (16:52.74), Kyle Porter (16:57.03) and Colton Castaneda (17:05.07) took 14th, 16th  and 20th, respectively.

Marcus was fourth in the standings with 64 points.

The Colony’s top performer was sophomore Devon Judelson (33rd, 17:46.68) while Reedy was led by junior Keaton Raney (17:57.9). Lovejoy junior Carson Person (38th, 17:58.17) was the Leopards’ top performer at Coppell.

On the girls’ side, Marcus was the runner-up with 62 points, but the Lady Marauders had four runners place in the top 10, highlighted by a third-place finish from junior Austin Owen. She completed the race in a time of 19:02.98.

Senior Payton Evert (19:37.91) cracked the top 10 with a ninth-place finish, sophomore Gabrielle Gilbeti (20:18.44) placed 13th and fellow sophomore Katelynn Johnson (20:35.54) was 17th.

Flower Mound ran to third place in the team standings with 66 points.

The Lady Jaguars were paced by senior Miranda Vreeland (19:13.02). She placed fourth. Seniors Hannah McLaughlin (20:05.75) and Mia Hoang (20:19.6) took 11th and 14th overall. Sophomore Abbey Coberly (20:35.97) finished 18th.

Hebron junior Jenna Kirby (eighth, 19:37.48) and sophomore Lily Dunn (16th, 20:35) both placed in the top 20.

The top performers for The Colony were sophomore Jusedes Gutierrez (28th, 21:09.36) and freshman Marlo Slater (33rd, 21:25.19). 

Other results:

BOYS

Coppell – 26. Kavin Chengavarayan, sophomore, 17:22.39; 30. Karthikeyan Parthipan, sophomore, 17:36.14; 35. Cameron Churchill-Dowd, sophomore, 17:55.62; 36. Colin Proctor, senior, 17:56.18; 41. Alfred Fairchild, sophomore, 18:05.27.

Flower Mound – 21. Asher Leslie, junior, 17:11.45; 24. Kolby Dax, junior, 17:15.9; 27. Jared Dasher, senior, 17:31.4.

Frisco Reedy – 43. David Heard, sophomore, 18:11.18; 48. Emmitt Kenney, senior, 18:18.29; 49. William Spurrier, sophomore, 18:22.04; 64. Brayden Gyure, sophomore, 18:59.78; 70. Carlos Von Der Meden, freshman, 19:25.89; 71. Austin Womack, senior, 19:27.91; 73. Liam Brennan, senior, 19:46.6.

Hebron – 22. Dylan Boggan, 17:14.77; 25. Hayden Tomancak, sophomore, 17:16.85; 31. Robert Bragalone, senior, 17:38.6; 34. Devon Cartwright, sophomore, 17:50.86; 51. Gavin Gajraj, senior, 18:24.57.

Lovejoy – 45. Logan Pedersen, sophomore, 18:16.05; 46. Caleb Beets, junior, 18:17.66; 47. Andrew Poulton, freshman, 18:17.98; 54. Reid James, senior, 18:33.94; 57. Jake Piccirillo, junior, 18:36.1; 61; Ethan Smith, freshman, 18:42.61; 65. Josh Bittlestone, senior, 19:06.21; 72. Davis Mosel, junior, 19:30.5; 74. Finn McGoldrick, senior, 19:54.34.

Marcus – 29. Joshua Clark, senior, 17:35.58; 42. Ethan Contreras, sophomore, 18:07.92; 52. Anderson Wood, senior, 18:28.19; 66. Jacob Kelley, senior 19:13.06; 67. Nicholas Anderson, sophomore, 19:13.44.

The Colony – 39. Noah Witham, senior, 18:03.12; 44. Dylan Judelson, junior, 18:14.72; 50. Sean Daugherty, senior, 18:23.78; 53. Tyler Cross, sophomore, 18:28.54; 55. Adam Medina, freshman, 18:34.27; 68. Erick Manzanares, junior, 19:17.69.

GIRLS

Coppell – 22. Morgan Colon, senior, 20:52.22; 27. Reezon Eke, senior, 21:08.81; 31. Avery Hancock, junior, 21:21.86; 47. Alyza Siddiqui, freshman, 22:32.85; 52. Dia Atluri, junior, 23:29.17; 53. Elizabeth Walker, sophomore, 23:35.26.

Flower Mound – 25. Kylie Brown, freshman, 21:04.46; 36. Ava Clayton, 21:39.72; 41. Natalie Yook, senior, 21:57.47.

Frisco Reedy – 21. Elise Warhoftig, senior, 20:49.06; 32. Marisa Jacober, junior, 21:22.7; 40. Alexia Womack, junior, 21:52.89.

Hebron – 23. Grace Jiranek, sophomore, 20:55.51; 24. Natalie Tomancak, junior, 20:57.05; 34. Allison Chen, junior, 21:25.65; 42. Emily Price, senior, 22:11.74; 45. Hannah Lewis, junior, 22:22.47; 48. Srija Venna, sophomore, 22:49.64.

Lovejoy – 44. Caroline Dolberry, freshman, 22:16.17; 46. Bella Landrum, sophomore, 22:24.15; 51. Karly Greenwood, senior, 23:28.41; 55. Malia Bowling, sophomore, 23:49.12; 56. Gracelin Taylor, sophomore, 23:56.92; 57. Lia Hopkinson, senior, 24:01.44; 58. Emily Mural, sophomore, 24:13.83; 60. Eliza Coit, junior, 24:25.2; 61. Ashlyn Carty, senior, 24:51.74; 63. Emily Reyna, sophomore, 25:07.82.

Marcus – 26. Abigail Evans, junior, 21:08.18; 29. Katie Gilberti, sophomore, 21:11.57; 30. Raquel Susko, sophomore, 21:18.45; 35. Mallory Embry, sophomore, 21:34.39; 50. Autumn McCarroll, sophomore, 23:24.12; 54. Caroline Lehmann, sophomore, 23:37.5.

The Colony – 38. Tatiana Papadopoulos, junior, 21:51.57; 43. Carmen Merrill, senior, 22:15.88; 59. Ashlynn Barrett, junior, 24:19.99; 62. Emily Broach, junior, 24:59.24.

