Now in her fourth year on varsity, Allen senior Alexis Cortez is leading the charge as the Lady Eagles usher in a new era in their girls basketball program's history.
Cortez rose through the ranks, adding more to her game and taking on more responsibility under former head coach Teresa Durham, ultimately earning all-district honors as a sophomore and 5-6A offensive player of the year as a junior — ironic, considering Cortez began her varsity career looking to make presence felt on defense.
Recently signing to play for Air Force once she graduates, Cortez's well-rounded game has helped spark a promising start for the Lady Eagles under new head coach Stephanie Shaw.
In this week's student-athlete profile, Cortez discusses the Lady Eagles' offseason of change, her growth on the basketball court, and her recent college commitment.
SLM: It's been a nice start to the season for the Allen girls. What has impressed you most about how the team has started off the season?
AC: I think we've gotten after it on the defensive end. Even if offense isn't working, we're doing our thing on defense and that'll help lead to better offense. We're forcing it sometimes, but we're all working together and I think we've been built a lot of good team chemistry so far.
SLM: Now that you're a senior, how much has your role grown?
AC: Freshman year, it was mostly about doing all the little things. I still take care of that to this day, but at the start I came in with the mindset of wanting to rebound the most or defend the most. Now, I can incorporate a lot more into the game. I'm a leader on this team, the calm and the storm and someone the other players can go to. My role has grown, especially since last year when I was the only returner coming into my junior year.
SLM: There was a lot of change during the offseason. What kind of impact has coach Shaw had on the program early on?
AC: We had a good foundation with coach Durham, and coach Shaw came in and made some changes that were necessary. We've built a really strong team culture that's built on things like family values, and we've really been getting after it on defense.
SLM: It looks like the pace of play and the aggression on defense have really amped up. What was it like making that adjustment?
AC: It's gone well. When I came in as a freshman, I prided myself on being a defensive stopper and I'll still have to defend the other team's best player this year. It's just nice seeing everyone be held accountable and to the standard that I hold myself to. We're all working together to get it done.
SLM: How did your offseason go? Did you add anything to your game?
AC: I've been working a lot on trying to get to the paint more, as well as the free throw line. It's something that I've been missing. I'm a good 3-point shooter and now it's about finding ways to expand that.
SLM: How long have you been playing basketball for and what gravitated you to the sport?
AC: I've been playing since around when I was 3 years old. My family really set me up, my mom coached me until I was about 12 and then we moved to Texas. Coach Durham really helped me flourish.
SLM: Who have been some of the biggest influences on your growth as a basketball player?
AC: I moved from Alaska to be in a better environment and coach Durham turned me into a much better player, leader and person. She made such a huge impact on my life. Freshman year, I wasn't sure if I could do this, and everything was such a culture shock. I can't even put into words how much she impacted me.
SLM: Congrats on signing with Air Force last week. What did that moment mean to you and what went into your decision to commit there?
AC: I never thought service academy would be my future. I got recruited by all of them, and it wasn't ever something I thought would happen for me, but I've got a lot of military background in my family.
Visiting the Air Force campus, that was my first official visit and I planned on taking more, but after I went I fell in love with the campus, the program and the culture they have — not just in basketball but the entire academy. They won't let you fail and it's really a family there. It brings so many great opportunities, and I'm just so grateful to have that chance because it's not one a lot of people get.
Military lifestyle is different, but there are so many different things that go with it. I get to do all this stuff and serve for my country, learn more about leadership and realize that I'm just one part of a huge thing.
