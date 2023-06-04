Chandler Hart

Allen freshman Chandler Hart posted a 1.16 ERA on the mound during his first season of high school baseball.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

Although one week remains in high school baseball's 2023 campaign, offseason preparations are underway for all but a select few teams throughout the state.

That includes a handful of local teams that either qualified for the playoffs or took pivotal steps towards potentially achieving that goal down the road.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments