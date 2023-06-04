Although one week remains in high school baseball's 2023 campaign, offseason preparations are underway for all but a select few teams throughout the state.
That includes a handful of local teams that either qualified for the playoffs or took pivotal steps towards potentially achieving that goal down the road.
As another year on the baseball diamond winds down, here's a look throughout my coverage area on the some of the season's highlight moments from one reporter's vantage point.
ALLEN
The Eagles made some noteworthy strides in head coach Jason Wilson's second year at the helm, finishing second in District 5-6A and advancing to the regional quarterfinals for the first time since 2019.
Allen survived its share of nail-biters along the way, including six district wins by one run, but the Eagles stayed game at every turn with one of the area's top pitching staffs. Despite graduating all but 11.2 of the team's 205 innings pitched from the 2022 season, Allen reloaded behind the tandem of freshman Chandler Hart, junior Brady Coe and senior Isaac Gammel.
Hart was selected to play for USA Baseball's 15U national team before ever throwing a pitch at the varsity level and turned in a big-time freshman year to the tune of a 1.16 ERA with 93 strikeouts as part of an 8-2 record.
Coe, who earned all-district honors as a sophomore for his work in the infield, pitched just 2.1 innings last season before emerging as the team's Friday starter during 5-6A play. He impressed in his own right, going 5-2 on the bump with a 1.93 ERA and 81 strikeouts.
Gammel anchored Allen's bullpen, tallying a 7-1 record with seven saves on the year, as well as a 1.30 ERA and 50 strikeouts.
The Eagles' pitching and defense contributed to just 1.64 runs allowed across district play prior to a postseason that produced series sweeps of state-ranked Marcus and Arlington.
Allen should remain formidable on the mound next season as well, with Gammel being the only graduate among the team's shutdown trio.
McKINNEY
McKinney North returned to the postseason following a one-year hiatus, making it 10 playoff appearances since 2010 — all under longtime head coach Jim Gatewood, who surpassed 400 career wins during the season.
The Bulldogs shined plenty during district play, opening 13-5A with an 8-0 record and momentarily occupying first place over state-ranked Lovejoy. Led by senior Gavin Constantine and juniors Jack Garza and Colin Hitchcock, North logged a second-place finish in its district before a dropping a three-game series to Corsicana in the bi-district round.
As North authored a bounce-back year, McKinney Christian continued its ascent as a budding power in TAPPS. The Mustangs advanced to the state tournament for the second time in three years, improving on the program's semifinal run in 2021 with an appearance in the Division III championship game this time around.
And while a seven-run fifth inning by Cypress Christian spoiled McKinney Christian's title hopes, the Mustangs could very be back in the hunt next spring with only one senior, Nate McMahon, graduating from their state runner-up roster.
"We've got to learn how to finish games," said Brady James, McKinney Christian head coach following the championship loss. "We've come back a few times, but we've got to learn how to better play with a lead and get that shut-down inning. If we learn from this experience, I feel like there's a lot of growth to be had."
PLANO
The brunt of one of the state's most competitive baseball districts took its toll on Plano ISD, which collectively missed out on the postseason for the second straight year.
Sharing 6-6A with Lewisville ISD and Coppell doesn't afford much margin for error come baseball season, and Plano can attest.
The Wildcats found themselves ranked among the state's top 25 after compiling a 10-1-2 record during the preseason before going just 5-9 in district play. Plano finished three games back of fourth-place Coppell — a margin that stands out with the Wildcats enduring three district losses by two runs or less.
Narrow setbacks against the Cowboys (6-5), as well as Hebron (7-5) and Marcus (6-5), did Plano no favors in its pursuit of a playoff spot, but the program managed to close out its season on a productive note with wins in three of its last four games.
After a seventh-inning rally fell short against Marcus on April 18, the Wildcats responded just three days later by shutting out the state-ranked Marauders, 3-0. The following week, Plano won the back half of its home-and-home series against Lewisville, 2-0, and sandwiched those wins around a 9-5 victory over a Frisco Reedy team that played for a Region II-5A championship this weekend.
The common theme in those two late-season district shutouts was the airtight pitching of senior Kyle Bade. The Oklahoma State commit kept the Wildcats game any time he took the mound, allowing just nine earned runs all season across 59 innings pitched — good for a 1.07 ERA and 81 strikeouts to just 13 walks.
