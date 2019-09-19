Friday marks the opening kickoff for the District 9-6A portion of the football schedule, with all eight teams looking to build off three weeks of preseason action in search of one of four playoff spots.
Allen and Prosper are the lone programs to emerge from non-district play with perfect records and have lived up to the billing as the district’s top two projected teams prior to the start of the season. With the first of seven weeks of 9-6A football on the horizon, the Star Local Media sports staff collaborated to project the final standings for the two sets of Eagles, as well as the rest of the district.
1. Allen
Matt Welch: Despite scheduling two state-ranked opponents to begin the season, the Eagles enter district unfazed behind a 3-0 start and a 68-game regular-season winning streak. Wins over Cedar Hill, Dickinson and Coppell have showcased the Eagles’ ever-dynamic offense behind senior quarterback Raylen Sharpe, senior Celdon Manning and junior receivers Bryson and Blaine Green, as well as an aggressive defensive line, which totaled 12 sacks through its first two games, led by seniors Elijah Fisher, Lane Lewis and Cole Latos.
Allen is far from perfect, battling issues with turnovers and slowing big-play passing attacks, but for a program that has hoisted a district championship for the past 13 years, it’s a fool’s errand betting against the Eagles until proven otherwise.
2. Prosper
Bryan Murphy: There may not be a hotter team in 9-6A right now than Prosper.
The Eagles are off to a red-hot start to begin the season with three convincing wins over Rowlett, Keller Timber Creek and Flower Mound with an average margin of victory of 30 points.
The 57-34 beat down Prosper handed Flower Mound a week ago is undoubtedly the most impressive triumph of the three and was a win that many did not see coming.
But this year’s program seems to be the real deal despite graduating its two top playmakers on offense in running back Wayne Anderson and Keegan Shoemaker.
Junior Jackson Berry has stepped in at quarterback and has played lights-out thus far with terrific weapons around him like sophomore Tyler Bailey and senior JT Lane, as well as a dominant offensive line led by Texas commit Jake Majors.
The defense has also been ferocious, limiting Rowlett and Timber Creek to just seven points each, and held Flower Mound scoreless in the first half last week.
3. Jesuit
Matt Welch: Despite a 1-2 record, Jesuit has played the toughest schedule of anyone in 9-6A not named Allen. The Rangers waged battles with Arlington and DeSoto without the aid of top-flight rusher EJ Smith, but still had moments of brilliance in those two setbacks. With Smith back in the lineup, the Rangers are on a redemption tour after falling flat in their first swim through 9-6A last season.
The experience accrued last season looks to be paying off for quarterback Rance Holman, who has a versatile receiving corps at his exposure, plus a defense led by Tommy Roy and Jack Barton that smothered Wylie in last week’s 31-10 win.
Jesuit’s issue thus far has been one of consistency, particularly in the second half where they’re averaging just 9.3 points this season. But with arguably the top overall player in the district at the forefront, expect a return to form for Jesuit.
4. McKinney
Kendrick E. Johnson: The Lions are off and running in year two of the Marcus Shavers era after going 2-1 in non-district and entering district play with a ton of momentum.
McKinney’s quarterback and receiving duo Sampson Nazarko and Isiah Rojas has been a problem for opponents as they have hooked up 15 times for 417 yards and six touchdowns. The duo has been complemented by the outstanding running of sophomore Lamarrya Ransem, who has rushed for 506 yard and three touchdowns.
Just like last season, McKinney is getting better each Friday night and is poised to make the playoff in consecutive seasons for the first time in over a decade.
5. McKinney Boyd
Kendrick E. Johnson: If Boyd wants to end the program’s four-year playoff drought, it must improve and be more consistent on offense.
Take away their season-opening 45-7 win over Naaman Forest, the Broncos have only been able to score 35 points in their last two games. Boyd must find a way to get senior running back Ja’Tyler Shaw on track as he is only averaging 73 yards per game.
Overall, Boyd’s path to the playoffs likely means winning pivotal road games against all three Plano ISD schools and beating crosstown rival McKinney.
6. Plano Senior
Matt Welch: For looking like an absolute horror show in their Week One loss to Hebron, the Wildcats can take pause in the fact that they’ve performed better with each showing since. Wins over El Paso Eastwood and Rowlett have the Wildcats entering district on a high note, fresh off their first back-to-back 40-plus-point outings since 2008.
As Plano’s young offensive line continues to develop, it’s opening up avenues for what has the potential to be a dynamic offense between senior Cody Crist and junior Tylan Hines in the backfield, as well as junior quarterback Oliver Towns and senior receivers Jayden Chambers and Nolan Williams.
Defensively, Plano has flashed moments of brilliance but remains in search of a bit more consistency, which won’t afford much margin for error given the caliber of offense in 9-6A.
7. Plano East
Taylor Raglin: The Panthers' biggest obstacles during their 0-3 start have come from within, as mistakes and missteps aplenty have handcuffed a promising-at-times offense and a stingy defense.
Still, all isn't lost. Senior running back Trey Jones-Scott is one of District 9-6A's premier athletes, and junior transfer Dylan Hayden has settled in a bit for East, particularly with his legs, and has taken over the starting job under center for the time being.
The problem has been the program's inconsistency, highlighted against Sachse a week ago, when a 22-0 first-half deficit was too much to overcome despite the Panthers winning the second half, 14-13, and showing much better throughout the third and fourth quarters. There's no room for slip-ups in the 2019 edition of 9-6A, so the Panthers will need to get out of their own way and get their bevy of young players in step quickly to have an opportunity to climb into a crowded postseason picture.
8. Plano West
Taylor Raglin: There's no doubt that the Wolves have been more competitive this season, opening with a 10-point loss to 2018 5A power Frisco Reedy and narrowing their Week-Three deficit against Mesquite to one score late in the first half before fading down the stretch.
Still, the ceiling for West appears to be that of a potential postseason spoiler. Senior quarterback Andrew Picco and company have engineered some lengthy drives and posted 21 points against the Skeeters, but 9-6A requires a level of production the program hasn't eclipsed thus far.
While the school appears headed in the right direction, it remains to be seen if the Wolves can put it all together against a 9-6A opponent and snap their losing streak, which is approaching 30 contests. It's not outside the realm of possibility, however, which is more than could be said a season ago.
Overall, though, the program is likely still a few steps away from playoff relevance.
