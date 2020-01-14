The nominees for the 2020 McDonald's All-American Game were revealed on Tuesday and there are a handful of area boys and girls basketball standouts up for a spot in the annual showcase.
Nominees within Star Local Media markets include:
Jayla Brooks (Sachse)
Sierra Dickson (Hebron)
Erin Fry (McKinney)
Tia Harvey (Sachse)
Mekayla Holley (Creekview)
Tyler Jackson (Allen)
Tamia Jones (The Colony)
Jackson Maupin (Argyle)
Rhyle McKinney (Argyle)
Jordyn Merritt (Plano Senior)
Madison Ott (Frisco Centennial)
Maggie Robbins (Plano Senior)
Jene' Samuels (Mesquite)
Jewel Spear (The Colony)
Adhel Tac (Sachse)
Navaeh Tot (John Paul II)
The final rosters will be announced later this month. To view the full list of nominees, click here.
The 2020 edition of the McDonald's All-American Games will take place April 1 at the Toyota Center in Houston.
