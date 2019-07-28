Some of the top high school soccer players in the Metroplex are returning to Texas with a national championship in tow.
On Sunday, Solar 02 Castro completed an unbeaten run through the US Youth Soccer National Championships to win the boys under-17 division.
The squad features a handful of standouts from the Dallas area, including Lake Dallas seniors Anthony Patti, Brock Pope and Kaleb Irving, Allen junior Jackson Leavitt and senior Christopher Firch, Plano West junior Jackson Castro, Coppell senior Sebastian Blaas, Marcus senior Harvey Castro, Mesquite Horn junior Norberto Flores, Plano resident Ethan Luo, Mesquite senior Elias Martinez and Little Elm senior Jordan Munoz.
That group teamed up to go 4-0-1 over six days of action at youth nationals, held at Overland Park, Kan., including a 1-0 shutout win over Virginia club team Arlington SA 2002 Red in Sunday's championship match. Jackson Castro netted the deciding goal in the 62nd minute to propel Solar to the victory.
Prior to Sunday, Solar paved its road to the finals with a win over Baltimore Celtic 02 (3-2), a scoreless draw against Washington Premier 2002 Black and wins over Coral Estates Strikers Blue (3-0) and Michigan Jaguars 02 Green (4-3).
Marcus standout Harvey Castro chipped in three goals during the tournament, complemented by a pair from Jackson Castro and one from Patti. Mansfield product Johnathan Sauceda scored a team-best four.
Solar was one of several Dallas-area club soccer programs making the trip to Kansas. Other squads in action included FC Dallas 06 Premier (13U boys), D'Feeters 05 Black (14U girls, champions) FC Dallas 03 Premier (16U boys, semifinals), Solar 01 Stricker (18U boys, runner-up), FC Dallas 01 Premier (18U boys, semifinals), and FC Dallas Youth 00 (U19 boys, semifinals).
