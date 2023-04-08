McKINNEY -- After having its past two seasons dashed in shootouts, the Allen boys soccer team has left no stone unturned when it comes to penalty kicks.
The Eagles have worked on their PKs every day throughout their 2023 campaign, and that practice continues to pay off in the postseason.
Allen converted all five of its tries in Saturday's regional final shootout, and senior Alec Setterberg blocked a shot on Lake Highlands' fifth attempt to secure a 1-1 (5-4 PKs) victory and send the Eagles to the Class 6A state tournament.
"We've gone through PKs every day in practice. Even if I'd forget, the guys would remind me that we had to get it in," said Kim Fullerton, Allen head coach. "I had no fear that we would convert ours. Alec has been our leader and one of those seniors who makes the right saves at the right time. I'm so proud of these guys. They've worked their butts off. Hard game, they beat a team that just wouldn't lose and that's good for them."
FINAL: Allen def Lake Highlands 5-4 on PKsALEC SETTERBERG IN THE CLUTCH!!! After the two teams make their 1st four PKs, @AHS_B_Soccer gets the stop and the Eagles are headed to state! pic.twitter.com/EA3ObuznDd— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) April 8, 2023
The Eagles thrived under similar circumstances in the regional quarterfinals against No. 6-ranked Irving, getting the better of a 3-2 shootout on March 31. But Allen and Lake Highlands were both locked in for Saturday's PK battle, with both sides converting their first four tries.
The Eagles and Wildcats traded blows with junior Osi Iyamah, junior Kyu Peterson, junior Alfonso Lopez and junior Suliman Abu Jazar all converting for Allen. After Lake Highlands knotted it up at 4-4, Eagles senior Dylan Berry made it five in a row, which gave way to the timeliest of stops from Setterberg, who dove to his right and turned away a shot from Lake Highlands' James Boone to secure the win.
"He was staring down the opposite side too much. I felt like if he was going to stare down that corner, he wasn't going to go there," Setterberg said. "When they look somewhere really hard, I took a guess that it was probably coming the other way.
"... I was losing my mind when I saved it. It means everything. I've worked so much to be here. It means a lot."
The back-and-forth nature of Saturday's shootout was fitting, given the climate of the 100 minutes of play prior. Allen and Lake Highlands finished regulation and overtime knotted at 1-1 with ample chances to break that stalemate.
The Eagles jumped in front during the 26th minute on a corner kick from Berry. Lake Highlands looked to have initially cleared the ball, but Lopez was quick to capitalize, rushing in from 20 yards out and firing a low shot that skimmed off the left post and to the far side of the net for a 1-0 lead.
The Wildcats countered off a set piece of their own, notching an equalizer in the 50th minute. A deep throw-in from Charlie Willmann found the head of Boone, who snuck the ball inside the right post to knot the match at 1-1.
"Yesterday's game, based on the luck of the draw, we had a really tough team in Timber Creek. Our legs were tired, I had to play starters longer than I expected," Fullerton said. "They had more of a pace to their game whereas yesterday was a bit slower, but they had a bit more legs in the second half."
The go-ahead goal never materialized on either side, but it wasn't for a lack of effort. Both teams had to fend off furious finishes at the end of each overtime frame, with Lake Highlands sending a free kick into the box during the 90th minute that drew Setterberg into the air to tap the ball over the crossbar. Setterberg then stuffed a corner kick just before the horn sounded.
Allen countered in similar fashion during the 100th minute. The Eagles generated a corner kick inside the final 10 seconds, only for a far-side header from senior Evan Pustejovsky to be saved by Wildcats' keeper Noah Smith just before the period ended.
End OT2: Allen 1, Lake Highlands 1Wow, @AHS_B_Soccer was THIS close with a corner kick inside the final 10 seconds! To PKs we go to decide a trip to state! pic.twitter.com/16myfwGjXL— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) April 8, 2023
Allen regained the upper hand during the ensuing shootout, securing its second trip to the state semifinals in three years. The Eagles will take the pitch at Georgetown's Birkelbach Field at either 5 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. Friday in the semis against an opponent to be determined.
"I just think about lifting a state trophy in Georgetown, we've only be there once in our school's history," Setterberg said. "I want to keep that winning tradition going here at Allen. When I'm tired, I think of the hours I've put into this game and what it would be like to lift that trophy."
Get Allen American news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.