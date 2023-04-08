Allen soccer

The Allen boys soccer team hoists the Region I-6A championship trophy following Saturday's shootout win over Lake Highlands.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

McKINNEY -- After having its past two seasons dashed in shootouts, the Allen boys soccer team has left no stone unturned when it comes to penalty kicks.

The Eagles have worked on their PKs every day throughout their 2023 campaign, and that practice continues to pay off in the postseason.

Setterberg

Allen senior goalkeeper Alec Setterberg, middle, celebrates with teammates moments after making the game-winning save in the Eagles' shootout victory over Lake Highlands, 5-4.
Allen headed to state

For the second time in three seasons, the Allen boys soccer team is headed to the Class 6A state tournament.

