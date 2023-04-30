ARLINGTON — Although inclement weather slowed the first of two busy days of track and field in Arlington, the skies cleared up on Saturday as student-athletes throughout the area made valiant efforts towards a chance at qualifying for the state meet.
The thunderstorms that soaked the University of Texas at Arlington's Maverick Stadium for parts of Friday weren't all bad news, however, at least for some of the athletes in attendance. Prelims for the majority of Friday's running events were canceled, instead opting to run two separate heats in each race on Saturday and taking the top times across the two flights.
"It helped me, actually. It's a long season and our bodies need some rest, so doing one race was what I needed," said Korbin Hendrix, McKinney North senior.
Hendrix was one of several local athletes who shined on Saturday during the second day of the Region I-6A and II-5A championships, with the top two finishers in each race automatically qualifying for the UIL 5A and 6A state meets, which take place May 12-13 at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.
Here's a look around the Star Local Media coverage area following a busy couple days in Arlington.
Eagles sprint to the top
It didn't take long into Saturday's running finals for a photo finish to materialize. In fact, a mere two-thousandths of a second separated the top spot in the boys 4x100-meter relay between Arlington Martin and Allen. The Warriors were clocked at a 41.516 to edge the Eagles' 41.518, with both teams qualifying for state.
The quartet of Korey Mosley, Jonathan Simms, Cameron Miller and Caleb Smith set the tone for a productive afternoon for Allen, which captured the Region I-6A boys title after amassing 61 points overall — just four ahead of Martin.
The Eagles added three first-place finishes by meet's end, bookending their 4x100 finish with a gold medal in the 4x400 relay. Carson Deroussel, Miller, Isaiah Williamson and Simms clocked a 3:15.26, while Simms repeated as regional champ in the 400 earlier in the day with a 47.13 and Taylor Collins won a narrow 300 hurdles race at 38.33 — just two-hundredths of a second ahead of second place.
The Allen girls, meanwhile, were paced by star hurdler Sidney Green. The Michigan commit swept the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles on respective times of 13.99 and 41.76, doubling up her workload at state. Green previously ran the nation's fastest time in the 300s, clocking a 40.63 on April 1.
"It was just about staying calm and realizing that my pressure isn't on myself but the other people around me," Green said. "My coach always tell me that I'm the pressure, so why put any pressure on myself?"
Reigning and defending
The Flower Mound girls hoisted the first state track title in program history last season and will have plenty of representation in Austin in a couple weeks for that championship defense.
The Lady Jaguars handled business in Arlington, totaling 74 points to capture another Region I-6A title and doing so behind a familiar formula from last year's title run. Twin sisters Nicole Humphries and Samantha Humphries both finished in the top two in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 at regionals -- Nicole won the 800 (10:11.87) and 3,200 (10:11.87), with Samantha taking the top spot in the 1,600 (4:47.87). Less than one second separated the siblings in all three races.
Flower Mound's Riley Ward is on track to defend her state title in the high jump, winning with a 5-6 at regionals.
Going the distance
The top team total across both Region I-6A and II-5A came from the Lovejoy girls, who impressed to the tune of 99 points.
The Lady Leopards placed sixth at last year's state meet and will have opportunities to build off that finish after logging five top-two qualifications at regionals. Three involved two-time 800 state champion Kailey Littlefield, who continued her dominance in that event by clocking a 2:08.40 on Saturday — just .15 seconds shy of her own meet record amid a windy afternoon.
"I definitely wanted to get out hard and then run that second lap with everything I've got. It's a whole sprint the whole time," Littlefield said.
Kailey Littlefield doing Kailey Littlefield things!! The @LovejoyXCTF star wins the 800 once again at regionals, clocking a 2:08.40. Just .15 shy of her own meet record, but it's a tad windy out here today. pic.twitter.com/cmJwBDdsID
Littlefield added a win in the 1,600 later on with a 5:01.57 and then anchored Lovejoy's 4x400 relay, which won with a time of 3:48.37 -- joined by Lauren Dolberry, Amy Reaugh and Amy Morefield in the mile relay. Morefield and her younger sister, Sara, finished Nos. 1 and 2, respectively in the 3,200 with times of 10:43.97 and 10:44.53.
The Lovejoy boys followed a similar script en route to their third-place team finish. Nick Yarad rallied with a big homestretch to win the 3,200 at 9:20.11 and also placed second in the 1,600 (4:20.36). He trailed teammate Caden Gary in the mile, as Gary won with a time of 4:17.49.
Finishing touch
Entering the 4x400 relay, the McKinney North boys trailed Red Oak in the Reg. II-5A team standings by two points. The Bulldogs came through to both win the mile relay and clinch a regional championship for their efforts.
The group of Taylor Briggs, Dakalon Tyler, Christopher Smallwood and David Walker ran a 3:18.35 to close out a productive afternoon for the Bulldogs, who totaled 76 points overall. Walker made three trips to the podium, adding a win in the 300 hurdles (37.25) and a runner-up finish in the 110 hurdles (14.48), while Matthew Harber edged out second in the pole vault (14-3) and Hendrix survived a razor-thin finish in the 100.
An Arizona State commit at wide receiver, Hendrix clocked a 10.43 to win a race where two-hundredths of a second separated first place through third — something the two-sport star attributed to practicing his starts leading up to Saturday.
"I knew I had it when I got out of the blocks the way I did. (A bad start) messes up my whole race, but I got out good today," Hendrix said.
North's girls team picked up a pair of automatic qualifications to state on their way to a third-place team finish. The Lady Bulldogs earned second place in the 4x200 relay behind Gabrielle McPherson, Whitney Hickman, Caitlin Coffie and Ryhan Balous at 1:39.53, while two-time state pole vault champion Alexandra Harber is headed back to Austin after finishing second in the event at 10-9.
Records fall
Although windy conditions made meet records hard to eclipse on Saturday, that didn't deter Marcus' Emma Sralla and Prosper's Lauren Lewis from earning their place in the Region I-6A history books.
Sralla launched a 184-1 for an overwhelming win in the discus throw, snapping the meet record of 183-1 set back in 2012 by Mansfield Legacy's Shelbi Vaughn, who went on to compete in the 2016 Olympic Games.
Sralla holds the nation's top mark in the discus, logging a PR of 193-8 in March that meet announcers said is still being verified as the national high school record, while Lewis has taken her efforts in the 400 to new heights as a senior.
The Prosper senior ran the nation's fastest time in the 400 one week prior at the area meet, clocking a 51.83, and she added two Region I-6A meet records to her 2023 season on Saturday. Lewis won both the 400 (52.50) and 200 (23.10).
"I felt like I ran OK. The wind was in my face a lot, which kind of sucked on the backstretch. I would preferred it to be while I was coming home," Lewis said. "But overall, I feel like I had a great race today and I'm excited to see what I can do at state."
Frisco ISD well-represented
No Region II-5A competition would be complete without a wealth of representation from Frisco ISD. The district had student-athletes across eight different high schools land in the top two at regionals, including seven first-place finishes.
The Heritage boys and girls both registered fourth-place team finishes at the meet, with the Lady Coyotes shining in the hurdles with wins from Kaylah Braxton (13.81) in the 100s and Kirin Chacchia in the 300s (41.89).
Braxton, who battled injuries in previous seasons, also helped Heritage's 4x100 relay to a second-place time of 46.78 alongside Cherie Neal, Brooke Freeman and Chacchia.
"My high school coach and my club hurdle coach communicated a lot more this year about what they were doing, and that took a lot off my body. I've stayed healthy all year," Braxton said.
Independence swept the top two spots in the girls long jump between Caitlyn Johnson (19-9 1/2) and Payton Guye (19-0 1/2), while Wakeland's Hannah Pfiffner repeated as regional champion in the high jump (5-8). Centennial's Emma Nelson scored an emotional win in the pole vault at 10-9, while Frisco's Myla Canty came out atop the triple jump at 40-5 1/2, and Lebanon Trail's Laila Hackett won the 100 with a time of 11.60.
Additional second-place state qualifiers from FISD included Liberty's Isabella Copeland in the triple jump (40-1 1/4), Lone Star's Kelis Jules in the 100 hurdles (13.93), Hackett in the 200 (23.77), Wakeland's Osawese Agbonkonkon in the high jump (6-6), Liberty's Ryan Stulting in the discus (170-7), Heritage's Cordial Vann in the long jump (23-6 1/4), Lone Star in the boys 4x100 (41.24) and 4x200 relays (1:26.80), Independence's Makenden Brown in the 300 hurdles (49.75) and Heritage's Josiah Sapp in the 200 (21.20).
State-bound
Here's a full list of the student-athletes from Star Local Media's coverage area who finished in the top two at regionals and automatically qualified for the state meet.
GIRLS
Class 6A
Pole Vault: 1. Skyler Schuller, Coppell, 13-3
Shot Put: 2. Emma Sralla, Marcus, 43-11 1/4
Triple Jump: 1. Skylynn Townsend, Prosper Rock Hill, 41-1 3/4
