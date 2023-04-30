David Walker

McKinney North's David Walker finished top two in three events at Saturday's Region II-5A meet, including wins in the 300-meter hurdles and as a leg on the 4x400 relay.

 Photo courtesy of Shayne Studdard

ARLINGTON — Although inclement weather slowed the first of two busy days of track and field in Arlington, the skies cleared up on Saturday as student-athletes throughout the area made valiant efforts towards a chance at qualifying for the state meet.

The thunderstorms that soaked the University of Texas at Arlington's Maverick Stadium for parts of Friday weren't all bad news, however, at least for some of the athletes in attendance. Prelims for the majority of Friday's running events were canceled, instead opting to run two separate heats in each race on Saturday and taking the top times across the two flights.

UIL Regional 5A & 6A Track and Field

Flower Mound's Samantha Humphries, left, and Nicole Humphries, middle, finished in the top two of three events at regionals.
Lauren Lewis

Prosper's Lauren Lewis won regional titles in the 400- and 200-meter dashes, and she broke the Region I-6A meet record in both events.

