Defending Class 6A Division II state champion DeSoto scored a long-awaited victory over Allen on Friday, riding a run of 32 unanswered points to fuel a 39-7 win from Allen’s Eagle Stadium.
Quarterback Darius Bailey threw for 230 yards and three touchdowns to lead DeSoto past Allen in the 23rd game of the Tom Landry Classic.
Bailey hit Daylon Singleton on a 36-yard strike down the middle midway through the first quarter to put DeSoto up 6-0.
Allen struck back quickly after Brady Bricker took a quarterback keeper to the house from 65 yards out with just over seven minutes left in the opening quarter to nudge the home Eagles ahead, 7-6.
But it was all DeSoto after that, scoring the final 32 points of the contest.
Angel Diaz kicked a 50-yard field goal to put DeSoto on top, 9-7, and its defense took over from there with four sacks and holding Allen to just over 100 yards of total offense in the second half. For the night, Allen was outgained by the defending champs, 536-198.
“They’re a very well-coached team and it was a good test for us to start the season,” said Lee Wiginton, Allen head coach.
Deondrae Riden’s 1-yard dive up the middle put DeSoto on top 23-7 late in the second quarter. DeSoto tacked on two more points with a safety just before halftime by stopping a sweep to take a 25-7 halftime lead.
Early in the third quarter, Jaden Trawick capped a long drive when he took another run up the middle for 25 yards to extend DeSoto’s lead to 32-7.
After holding Allen to a three-and-out, DeSoto wasted no time in scoring once again, this time on a 48-yard strike from Bailey to Kristoff Fantroy. Diaz’s extra point ended the scoring at 39-7.
DeSoto rushed for 320 yards, with Marvin Duffey leading the way with 85 yards on 13 carries. Trawick was right behind him with 83 yards on nine carries and a touchdown.
Bricker led Allen with 65 yards on the ground with a touchdown and also threw for 41 yards. Sophomore running back Jaxsen Lyons added 39 rushing yards.
Allen looks to regroup back home next week for a 7 p.m. Friday kickoff against Houston King.
