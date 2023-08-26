Allen vs DeSoto

Allen senior Zina Umeozulu, right, and the Eagles had a tough go slowing defending Class 6A Division II state champion DeSoto on Friday.

 Photo courtesy of Mike Duhon

Defending Class 6A Division II state champion DeSoto scored a long-awaited victory over Allen on Friday, riding a run of 32 unanswered points to fuel a 39-7 win from Allen’s Eagle Stadium.

Quarterback Darius Bailey threw for 230 yards and three touchdowns to lead DeSoto past Allen in the 23rd game of the Tom Landry Classic.


 

