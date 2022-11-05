LOVEJOY CROSS COUNTRY AMY MOREFIELD

Amy Morefield and Lovejoy defended their championship at the Class 5A state cross country meet on Saturday at Old Settler's Park in Round Rock.

 Matt Welch, Staff Photo

The best distance runners in Texas convened in Round Rock on Friday and Saturday for the state cross country meet, which took place at Old Settler’s Park.

For the second consecutive year, Lovejoy ran away with the girls team championship, as its total score of 28 was well ahead of runner-up Boerne Champion, who finished with 85. Frisco Wakeland checked in at 15th with a score of 350.

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments