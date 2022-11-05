The best distance runners in Texas convened in Round Rock on Friday and Saturday for the state cross country meet, which took place at Old Settler’s Park.
For the second consecutive year, Lovejoy ran away with the girls team championship, as its total score of 28 was well ahead of runner-up Boerne Champion, who finished with 85. Frisco Wakeland checked in at 15th with a score of 350.
Georgetown senior Mckenzie Bailey captured the 5A girls individual title in a time of 17:36.40, pulling away from Cedar Park junior Isabel Conde De Frankenburg.
What once again powered the Leopards to the team title was their consistency and depth.
Starting with senior Amy Morefield, who was fifth overall and third among scoring runners, Lovejoy secured five of the next six spots, as she was followed by junior Sara Morefield, freshman Camryn Benson, junior Peyton Benson and junior Kailey Littlefield.
Running as an independent, Frisco Liberty junior Sydni Wilkins placed eighth overall in a time of 18:32.80.
The Wolverines were paced by freshman Sophia Altieri, who turned in the team’s top time in 19:55.50. She was followed by sophomore Rebekah Gould, freshman Isabella Wertz, senior Emma Thomas and senior Shea Derheim rounding out the top five.
Also competing for Frisco ISD, Reedy sophomore Sahasra Gutta was 81st, crossing in 20:16.60, and Liberty freshman Srishti Shetty was 98th in 20:33.50 and Reedy sophomore Vanesa Gonzalez-Rodiles placed 108th in 20:45.40.
The Grapevine boys captured the 5A boys team championship for the third straight year, as its total of 56 was good enough to hold off Lovejoy (108) and Frisco Reedy (151). Frisco Wakeland finished sixth with a total of 198.
Lubbock Monterey senior David Mora claimed the individual title with a winning time of 15:15.40, which was nearly 10 seconds faster than a pair of Grapevine runners in Adam Burlison and Alberto Rayon, who were second and third, respectively.
The top local individual finish came courtesy of Reedy senior Garrick Spieler, as the Region II champion crossed ninth in a time of 15:46.70.
Lovejoy sophomore William Carlson paced the Leopards, as his mark of 15:58.80 was ninth among scoring runners. Lovejoy placed all of its top five in the top 35 scorers, with Carlson being followed by junior Joe Bluestein, sophomore Devin Muiana, junior Nick Yarad and sophomore Caden Gary.
Spieler was joined in the top 20 by teammate senior Triston Harden, with junior Evan Murray, senior Matt Starr and sophomore Daniel Escribano rounding out the top five for the Lions.
Wakeland was led by sophomore Britain Chancellor, with junior Lukas Vetkoetter, sophomore Dax Ritchie, freshman Dylan Grzywinski and junior Aiden Maricle also scoring for the Wolverines.
Among the other local competitors, Lebanon Trail junior Neeraj Kulkarni finished 17th in a time of 16:04.00, McKinney North senior Lance Hulin placed 28th in 16:19.20, The Colony senior Brandon White was 60th in 16:50.10, Frisco Liberty senior Andrew Jauregui took 72nd in 16:58.20 and Lebanon Trail sophomore Nathanial Guajardo crossed 84th in a time of 17:09.40
