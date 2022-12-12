The Allen boys basketball team doesn't appear to lack for capable options on the court. In fact, second-year head coach Clark Cipoletta believes all 15 players on his roster can contribute in some capacity.
But there are only a total of 160 minutes to go around the Eagles' rotation each game, and while Allen feels like depth is in its favor this season, the challenge early on has been finding the best way to maximize that area.
"I think we're starting to figure out lineup efficiency, who's helping us win the most and what lineups are key for us," Cipoletta said."I think we're starting to figure out roles and what groups help us win most, plus getting better at the little things."
The results have shown, as Allen entered last week having won 10 of its previous 11 games following a 1-3 start to the season. Within that stretch, the Eagles strung together a 4-1 record to finish fifth overall in a talent-rich field at the Mansfield Spring Creek Barbeque Classic. The Eagles, 11-4 to start the season, are ranked No. 9 in Class 6A by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.
"I think we have high expectations and that we're one of the most talented teams in the state," Cipoletta said. "If we play together and play tough, I feel like we can play with anybody."
Between things like expectations, culture and practice habits, the Eagles are operating further ahead than last season when Cipoletta was in his first year with the program. Thus far, the change has been evident in one year's time.
"Year Two is a lot easier, just from the standpoint of the kids understanding our expectations for how we want to practice and compete everyday." Cipoletta said."I think that was a little eye-opening for the group last year. The season is long and we put a lot of work and detail into it. It takes a lot of focus and attention because those are areas where you can lose games. I think that group learned a lot from last year, especially as the season went along."
Allen went 23-12 last season, finishing third in District 5-6A. That included four straight wins leading up to a narrow 65-61 loss in the area round of the playoffs to Richardson, who was ranked No. 1 in the nation at the time.
As the Eagles eye brighter pastures this season, one constant in their progression has been ball movement.
"No matter what team I coach, we're going to take pride in sharing the basketball," Cipoletta said."We don't want one player to average 30 points. We want five guys averaging between 10 and 15. We'll share the ball, make the right reads and every player on the floor is going to have the green light to score. If we'll make the right read and the right pass, those other things will take of themselves."
The Eagles have plenty of continuity from last year's group, including a pair of three-year starters in seniors Femi Olaniyan and Dylan Archey. Both were all-district selections last season, and Olaniyan, who missed the start of the season with an eye socket injury, picked up an all-tournament nod following the team's showing in Mansfield.
"You can tell that (Olaniyan is) now playing with that confidence and is trying to prove something every time he steps on the court," Cipoletta said."He can really shoot the basketball and he spent all summer and fall putting in work there."
Junior Kaiden Myers also landed on the all-district team last season, lauded by Cipoletta for his all-around play. Alongside Archey in the backcourt, sophomore guard Trent Pane has started to generate Division I college interest following a freshman year that netted all-defense team honors in 5-6A.
"You can tell (Pane) has matured a lot, as far as understanding the game and playing with that sense of urgency at the varsity level," Cipoletta said."He's so talented and can get to the rim so easy,but he's been doing great with making the right reads and getting his teammates involved. The game has slowed down a lot of him."
Seniors Zachary Spitzer and Mekhi Johnson have teamed up to anchor the frontcourt, reprising the role held by alum and 5-6A defensive player of the year Miles Gibson, and Cipoletta praised the efficiency of senior Cole Denton as another option.
Allen has also enjoyed a lift off the bench from 5-foot-6 freshman Nehemiah Lawrence, who has already earned varsity minutes at point guard.
"He's one of the most fearless players I've ever seen. We tried to keep him on JV but he's too talented," Cipoletta said."He comes in and guards and make plays for others. He plays like a senior. I feel so comfortable when he has the ball and I already trust him."
Allen has one more week of tune-up games before its Dec. 20 district opener at home against an improved McKinney Boyd squad. Beforehand, the Eagles will visit 5A No. 17-ranked Lovejoy for a 7:30 p.m. Friday tipoff.
Following the Eagles' annual holiday tournament, the Allen In-N-Out Burger Holiday Invitational on Dec. 27-29, Allen's district schedule resumes in earnest Jan. 3 against McKinney.
"My only expectation for them is to be their best everyday and all that other stuff—winning, championships—will take care of itself. It's a side effect of what we do today," Cipoletta said.
