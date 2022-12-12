Allen boys basketball

Allen junior Kaiden Myers, right, was an all-district selection last season as a sophomore and one of several options on a deep Eagles squad this season.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

The Allen boys basketball team doesn't appear to lack for capable options on the court. In fact, second-year head coach Clark Cipoletta believes all 15 players on his roster can contribute in some capacity.

But there are only a total of 160 minutes to go around the Eagles' rotation each game, and while Allen feels like depth is in its favor this season, the challenge early on has been finding the best way to maximize that area.

