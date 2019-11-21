Long before the Lovejoy volleyball team’s players were even old enough to compete for spots on the program’s varsity roster, they knew all too well the history and standard that came with playing for the Lady Leopards.
Growing up in the Metroplex, it was unavoidable for any of them as the program hoisted six state championships in a seven-year span and amassed some of the century’s most successful stateside runs on the high school volleyball court.
That mindset has carried over for this year’s Lady Leopards, who entered 2019, as head coach Ryan Mitchell put it, “wanting to go out and be the best team that they could be,” and trying not to put pressure on itself to live up to last season’s Class 5A state runner-up squad.
After all, plenty has changed since then — chief of all being the graduation of nine seniors and Mitchell resuming his post as head coach.
“I think we definitely had some doubts at the beginning of the season, just because it was a whole new group and we had lost a lot of seniors,” said Cecily Bramschreiber, Lovejoy junior. “But we’ve done a really good job developing throughout the season.”
So much so that the Lady Leopards are headed to the state tournament for the 10th time in 12 years. They sport the No. 1 ranking in 5A, according to the Texas Girls Coaches Association, and a 46-5 record — the program’s fifth consecutive campaign with at least 40 wins.
With the goal of capturing its first state title since 2014 in mind, Lovejoy takes the floor at 1 p.m. Friday from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland for a state semifinal showdown against Friendswood.
“They’re composed, they’re locked in,” Mitchell said. “We’ve played two tough matches these last few rounds in Liberty and Highland Park — big, physical teams — and to see the amount of studying and film and the amount of buy-in and lock-in from these girls, there seems to be that readiness to compete and not take for granted where they’re at.
“They’re not just happy to be here — there’s an eye on the prize and they want to go out and win a state championship.”
Mitchell knows better than anyone on campus what a state title team looks like, having coached the Lady Leopards to five straight from 2008-12. Each run takes on its own dynamic, he said, and this year’s squad is no different — whereas Lovejoy might not have the overall size of its predecessors, they’ve made up for it in other areas.
“Our ball control and defense is probably the best it’s ever been since I’ve been here or that I’ve seen here,” Mitchell said. “We’ve got three or four kids that are going to play Division I libero. Those are kids that can all pass the ball well and have been raised around the game. It’s a bit of a different brand, but it’s exciting.”
The Lady Leopards have four players averaging more than six digs per set, including junior Callie Kemohah (497 total), senior Emma Johnson (327), sophomore Averi Carlson (325) and Bramschreiber (423). Carlson doubles as Lovejoy’s assist leader at 1,242, and Bramschreiber has stepped into the lead scoring role with 623 kills. The rest of Lovejoy’s core — players like juniors Ellie Jonke, Lexie Collins and Brynn Egger — have thrived in larger roles after either coming off the bench or playing complementary parts in 2018.
The blueprint might be different, but the results are right on schedule for Lovejoy at this juncture of the year. The Lady Leopards have won their past 18 matches and four of their five losses have come to either Plano West or Trophy Club Byron Nelson — teams still vying for a state title in the 6A bracket.
“It is an expectation to win, but with this team, we’ve talked about celebrating all our wins no matter how big or small they are, just to keep that mindset of knowing we can do better than we’re doing right now,” Bramschreiber said.
Bramschreiber said she noticed the team’s level of play rise over the back half of an unbeaten run through District 10-5A, while Collins noted visions of a state title came into focus after Lovejoy outlasted Frisco Liberty in five sets in the regional quarterfinals.
“We’ve just had a different focus on everything. We really want to win at the end of the season,” Collins said. “We have all of our game plans and scouting ready. There’s just a new level of preparation and we’re definitely ready for anything.”
The Lady Leopards will put that to the test once again Friday against a Friendswood squad that has won 18 of its past 19 matches, including regional tournament victories over No. 5-ranked Leander Rouse and No. 6 Manvel. The winner of Lovejoy-Friendswood meets either Canyon Randall or San Antonio Alamo Heights at 3 p.m. Saturday for the 5A state championship.
“[Friendswood] is a tough and a storied program that’s been knocking on the door for years now. They beat a good Rouse team in the semifinals to advance to state,” Mitchell said. “They’ve got a great setter (Tori Weatherley) and they run their middles more than any team I’ve seen in years. They feed their middles a ton, which is a little different from what we’ve seen, and they’ve got a lefty from Italy (Alessandra Meoni) on the right side that they got midseason.”
“I feel like we just have to execute our game plan and we can’t beat ourselves,” Collins said. “If we’re high air, we’ll put ourselves in a bad spot, but if we play our game and execute like we did at Highland Park, we don’t feel like there’s anyone who can beat us.”
