With the Allen volleyball team having already clinched a playoff berth, the Lady Eagles used Tuesday’s match against Little Elm as a tune-up for the postseason.
Allen showed Tuesday that it is ready for the playoffs.
The Lady Eagles started fast before fending off a good challenge by a pesky Lady Lobo squad to earn a 3-0 sweep (25-5, 25-17, 25-18) at Little Elm. Allen improved to 20-11 overall, 7-3 in 5-6A. Little Elm dropped to 8-20, 0-10.
It was the 10th straight loss for Little Elm.
The Lady Lobos looked to upend a red-hot Denton Guyer squad on Oct. 15. Little Elm had some good moments in the match, but the Lady Wildcats proved too much in a 3-0 win (25-10, 25-11, 25-15). Guyer (20-9, 10-1) has won nine straight matches and currently holds down the top spot in District 5-6A.
Senior Emma Robinson finished with four kills and two digs to pace Little Elm. Sophomore Kali Liva, and juniors Lily Koehn and Raaya Brown each tallied two kills. Liva also had eight assists. Junior Yasmin Lira led the defensive efforts for Little Elm with six digs.
Guyer standout Kyndal Stowers (Baylor pledge) played in just two sets but still finished with six kills. Gracey Campbell also had six kills in a winning effort for the Lady Wildcats. Guyer spread around the wealth on offense with 10 different players registering at least one kill in a match that the Lady Wildcats totaled 34 kills as a team – compared to just 12 for Little Elm.
Little Elm looked to pick up its first district win of the season Friday against McKinney. The Lady Lobos will conclude the season Oct. 26 at playoff-bound McKinney Boyd.
