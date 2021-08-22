Last season, Allen won a district title for the 15th straight season. Denton Guyer finished one game behind the Eagles for first place in the district standings, while a veteran Prosper squad pushed Allen to the limit in a game that Allen won 35-31.
McKinney Boyd snuck into the playoffs last season for the first time since 2014, and both junior quarterback Ryan Shackleton and senior running back Jay Thompson are back for the Broncos.
Overall, 5-6A should again be one of the toughest in the state, but there will be some new faces among several teams – the most notable at Allen. Former Arkansas and SMU head coach Chad Morris has taken over for Terry Gambill, who retired in March after finishing with a 65-4 record in five seasons at the helm, leading the Eagles to a state title in 2017.
Guyer will have a new quarterback. Junior Jackson Arnold, a four-star recruit by 247Sports who has nine college offers, will take over for Eli Stowers (Texas A&M signee).
McKinney will look to make the playoffs for the second time in three seasons under head coach Marcus Shavers, who returns senior quarterback Sampson Nazarko.
Prosper must replace quarterback Jackson Berry (Southern Utah), tight end Cameron Harpole (San Diego State) and linebackers Herman Lee and Mason Jolley (SMU), though the Eagles return a dynamic playmaker in senior wide receiver Tyler Bailey.
With 19 returning starters, Little Elm could be a major player despite finishing 2-8 last season in its first year as a Class 6A school. Senior quarterback John Mateer threw for a single-season school record 2,268 yards last season.
The Top Five: Which Games to Watch this Year
Denton Guyer at Denton Ryan
Sept. 3: Guyer will see how it measures up against city foe and defending Class 5A Division I state champion Ryan. The Wildcats lost last season’s game, 23-20, despite mustering just 218 yards of offense. Each team will usher in a new quarterback. Junior Khalon Davis takes over for Memphis signee Seth Henigan at Ryan, while for Guyer, junior Jackson Arnold is now under center after the graduation of Texas A&M pledge Eli Stowers.
Southlake Carroll at Prosper
Sept. 10: Prosper fans won’t get a chance to watch the No. 1 recruit in the nation for the class of 2022. Quarterback Quinn Ewers decided to forgo his senior season at Carroll and will enroll early at Ohio State. Despite his departure, this game will serve as a good measuring stick for a Prosper team that was a state quarterfinalist a year ago. The Dragons are the reigning Class 6A Division I state runner-up.
Little Elm at Allen
Oct. 8: Expect a lot of offensive firepower when these two teams meet at Eagle Stadium. Lobos quarterback John Mateer had a career night against Allen’s defense last season, throwing for 497 yards and three touchdowns. The two teams combined for 1,235 yards of total offense. Allen running back Jordan Johnson rushed for 159 yards and quarterbacks General Booty and Jake Wolff threw two touchdown passes apiece in a 68-44 win.
Allen at Denton Guyer
Oct. 15: The only loss that Guyer suffered in district play last year was to Allen. The Eagles jumped out to a 17-point lead on their way to a 56-38 victory despite the Wildcats putting up 515 yards of total offense. This time around, Guyer gets this matchup in its home stadium. Watch the running backs in this game. Senior Jaylen Jenkins of Allen will go against Guyer senior Byron Phillips, who rushed for 1,378 yards last season.
McKinney Boyd at McKinney
Oct. 29: The last four meetings between the two McKinney ISD schools have been decided by a combined 23 points. The Broncos snapped a two-year skid to the Broncos last season, grinding out a defensive-minded 14-7 victory from McKinney ISD Stadium to keep its playoff hopes alive in a crowded district race. Two years ago, the Lions got three second-half interceptions and a late field goal by kicker Seth Cox to beat Boyd, 10-7.
