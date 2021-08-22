Lovejoy didn’t lose a game in district play last year, but other teams have the talent to vie for the 7-5A Division II title.
Chris Ross led Lovejoy to one of its best seasons in program history last season in his first season as head coach, winning the district title followed by the team’s deepest postseason run in a decade.
Frisco seeks to continue its resurgence. The Raccoons have gone 26-9 over the last three seasons after finishing 0-10 in 2017, including an 8-2 campaign in 2020.
Denison should be considered one of the front runners for the district crown. The Yellow Jackets will look to qualify for the playoffs for the sixth straight season. Senior tailbacks Asa Osbourn and Jadarian Price both rushed for over 1,000 yards last season.
Three years removed from an 0-10 season, Liberty seeks a third consecutive playoff berth. Junior quarterback Keldric Luster accounted for more than 400 yards of offense per game last season despite missing four games to injury.
Lebanon Trail has improved its record in each of its first three seasons, finishing 6-4 last season for its first-ever winning season Memorial, meanwhile, finished with a 3-6 record with four losses by a total of 15 points.
With 18 returning starters, Rock Hill will look to make a move up the district standings after going 1-7 in its inaugural season.
Lake Dallas is under the direction of first-year head coach Jason Young.
The Top Five: Which Games to Watch this Year
Lovejoy at Denison
Sept. 17: Munson Stadium will be rocking. The Yellow Jackets gave the Leopards all they could handle in last year’s meeting. Lovejoy ultimately outlasted Denison by a score of 31-24. There is the potential for a shootout. The Leopards averaged 50.5 points per game last season, while the Yellow Jackets boast a pair of 1,100-yard rushers from a year ago in seniors Asa Osbourn and Jadarian Price.
Liberty at Memorial
Sept. 17: Last year’s meeting between the two Frisco ISD schools was epic. Liberty and Memorial combined for 109 points and the Redhawks rallied from a nine-point halftime deficit to earn a wild 58-51 victory. The quarterback battle will be fun to watch. Keldric Luster accounted for seven touchdowns for Liberty in last season’s game, while Ethan Lollar threw for 331 yards and three scores for the Warriors.
Lebanon Trail at Liberty
Oct. 8: Last year’s game went a long way to deciding the fourth playoff berth out of 7-5A Div. II. Liberty held Lebanon Trail to one touchdown in the second half and the Redhawks rallied from an 11-point halftime deficit to win by a score of 40-35. Luster didn’t play because of injury. Liberty went on to clinch fourth place in the district standings while Lebanon Trail came in fifth place.
Frisco at Lovejoy
Oct. 22: The top teams in the district from a year ago will square off at Leopard Stadium in a game that could determine playoff seeding. Both teams lost their starting quarterbacks from last year to graduation. The Leopards will have junior wide-out Jaxson Lavender and sophomore running back Matthew Mainord back in the fold. Raccoon senior offensive lineman Cole Hutson is a Texas commit who is listed at 6-foot-5 and 315 pounds.
Lake Dallas at Rock Hill
Oct. 22: The Falcons are treating this as a revenge game. The Blue Hawks earned their first win in program history with a 34-28 victory in last year’s meeting. Rock Hill wide receiver Jayden Hall caught a 33-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Brenner Cox with 15 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Lake Dallas led by 14 points in the third quarter. The Falcons are much more experienced team this year, led by senior quarterback Brendan Sorsby.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.