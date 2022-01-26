LITTLE ELM -- For as many times as the Allen boys basketball team attempted to distance itself from Little Elm during the first half of Tuesday’s District 5-6A contest, the Lobos’ scrappiness kept them afloat.
So, when the Eagles entered the locker room at halftime ahead of the Lobos by just nine points, it didn’t come as a big shock to first-year Allen head coach Clark Cipoletta. Little Elm has been in just about every game this season with 17 of their 27 games having been decided by 10 or fewer points.
“Little Elm is really scrappy,” Cipoletta said. “They’re not going to let you blow them out. They’ve been in every game that they’ve played this year. They’re the best 0-7 team in the state, I guarantee you. They’ve played everyone close.”
Allen adjusted at halftime and proceeded to wear out Little Elm in the third quarter, going on to outscore the Lobos 32-24 during the second half to earn an eventual 63-46 win for their 20th win of the season.
“Going into half, I told them, ‘You can’t get relaxed at all. You can’t give these guys any glimpse of light or hope because they can really run away with it,'” he said. “We just had to keep executing and hopefully that lead will keep increasing.”
And execute, the Eagles did. Allen spread out its players and used the middle of the court to set up its offense, leading to shots near the basket as well as from the corners. It was a big recipe for success for the Eagles.
A pair of juniors helped to get Allen (20-9 overall, 4-3 district) rolling. Forward Femi Olaniyan made three layups during the third quarter, while Dylan Archey made a pair of 3-pointers, the second of which gave the Eagles their largest lead of the game at 49-29.
Archey finished with 14 points, while Olaniyan had 12 points in the victory.
“Those two are huge for us,” Cipoletta said of Archey and Olaniyan. “Of course every kid is huge for us. But you’ve got Dylan Archey and Femi who were sophomores on varsity last year, so they got a little splash of what it means to be in a district race. Those are two that have really stepped it up, along with several other guys.”
Senior Miles Gibson paced Allen with a game-high 15 points. He did a majority of his damage during the first half, and he got the job done in variety of ways. Gibson opened the game with a corner 3, then used all of his 6-foot-6 frame to attack the boards. He even had one play in which he stole the ball and dribbled to the basket for a layup. Gibson had 13 points by halftime.
“It’s really funny, because before the game, the Little Elm coach [Dominique] Parker told me that they didn’t even guard him last year,” Cipoletta said. “They left him completely open. That’s a testament to all of the hard work that Miles has put in over the summer and spring time with us. He’s really bought in. That’s why he’s going to Air Force.”
Little Elm (11-16, 0-7) came into the game in search of its first district win. Senior Giovanni Fleming gave the Lobos a fighter’s chance on Tuesday. Fleming and senior Cooper Macaulay each made a 3-pointer during the first quarter to keep the Lobos within striking distance.
Fleming accounted for 10 of Little Elm’s 21 first-half points, with two of those points helping to reduce the deficit to 17-15 three minutes into the second frame. He finished with a team-high 14 points.
“One of his goals is to make the playoffs,” Parker said. “We would probably have to run the table to do so, but he came out and wanted it. I’m proud of him.”
But for as hard as Little Elm battled, the Lobos came up on the short end of yet another district game. Little Elm has lost five 5-6A games by a combined 25 points.
“They spread us out and had us reeling a little bit in the third quarter,” Parker said. “We had some guys play extended minutes, and we got a little tired.”
