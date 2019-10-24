All alone in first place in District 9-6A following a 58-33 rout of Jesuit, the Allen football team looks to inch closer to a 14th straight league championship Friday against a McKinney Boyd squad that offers a different stylistic wrinkle than recent Eagle opponents.
Fresh off wins over Plano East and Jesuit, both teams that rank among the district’s better run offenses, the Eagles will travel to McKinney ISD Stadium on Friday to take on a Bronco squad with the ability to test Allen’s secondary in a way no foe has since Sept. 27 against McKinney.
In that matchup, the Eagles surrendered at least 100 receiving yards to two different Lion pass catchers, and given the Broncos’ ability to stretch the field, eliminating that weapon from Boyd’s arsenal is paramount for head coach Terry Gambill and his staff.
Boyd is no stranger to the chunk play, with three of its top four receivers averaging at least 20.0 yards per catch, led by deep-threat Kareem Coleman (17 catches, 360 yards, four touchdowns) and Alex Taylor (11 catches, 257 yards, three touchdowns). Should Allen throw the Broncos’ vertical game off balance, it’ll require an active night in the backfield by the Eagle pass rush, led by seniors Elijah Fisher, Cole Latos and Malik Allen.
“We have to put pressure on their quarterback (Carter Whitefield) and then change up some things from a read standpoint so he can’t get a beat on us,” Gambill said. “Getting pressure helps our secondary. At the same time, our secondary has to play a disciplined football game and be great with their eyes.”
For all the potential gleaned by Boyd’s big-play potential, it hasn’t amounted to much on the scoreboard. Since hanging 45 points in Naaman Forest in their season opener, the Broncos are averaging just 18 points per game, and that plight has gotten tougher in recent weeks with leading rusher Ja’Tyler Shaw sidelined by injury for the past two outings.
Meanwhile, Gambill anticipates his offense being without slot receiver and senior Darrion Sherfield for Friday’s contest, noting the pass-catcher could be back next week against Prosper. His eventual return should only elevate the production for a unit that amassed nearly 800 total yards against Jesuit, including a near-500-yard effort in the first half.
“I thought we played extremely well and the team was really focused on doing the things it takes to play at that level,” Gambill said.
The Eagles untethered senior quarterback Raylen Sharpe’s mobility for a season-high in rushing attempts against the Rangers, adding an extra dimension to the Allen offense that should come in handy against a Boyd unit that has shown flashes of brilliance, including a bend-don’t-break first half against Prosper where the Broncos held the Eagles to just six points in the first half.
“They always line up sound and are always changing their coverages, so we’ll need to do a great job up front,” Gambill said. “The whole thing for us is to eliminate the 5-yard penalties — we’re jumping too much — and just do a great job of executing.”
Matt’s Pick: Allen by 35
Lovejoy at Lake Dallas
Friday, 7 p.m. at Falcon Stadium
Taylor Raglin: The Leopards are rolling in District 7-5A DII and have seen their grip on a potential playoff spot tightened by outside forces as of late, as Denton Braswell's thumping of Frisco Reedy last week sent the Lions to 3-3 behind a quartet of four-win teams in the league (of which Lovejoy is a member).
The result also makes Lovejoy's wild, final-seconds, 20-19 win over Reedy look even more critical, as the Leopards also lost to Braswell in a multi-overtime thriller earlier this fall and needed a cushion win over a fellow contender.
"That was a big game for us," said Todd Ford, Lovejoy head coach. "We needed to play well, and we did. When we got it, we knew it was going to be valuable for us. We'll find out how valuable it was here in about another week or two."
Lovejoy enters this week's matchup with Lake Dallas off a runaway, 63-35 victory over Princeton, while the Falcons needed a last-minute score from senior Brandon Engel to hold off second-year varsity program Frisco Memorial.
Still, Ford said his program can't overlook an important Week Nine matchup.
"Lake Dallas, I feel like, will be a great Friday-night atmosphere for a high school football game, and we're going to have to be ready," he said. "We're going to have to be playing well and doing the little things that it takes to win."
Led by junior quarterback R.W. Rucker, the Lovejoy offense continued to find its footing against Princeton, racking up 452 yards in the victory. Rucker threw for 286 yards and five scores against just one interception, adding 141 yards and a score on the ground.
Taking care of struggling Lake Dallas, just 1-4 in league play, is critical, as is continuing to tune the Leopards' overall effort, as the program has arguably the toughest finish to its 7-5A DII slate. Lovejoy will take on Denison and Frisco to close out the regular season.
"The emphasis is on us. It's got to be," Ford said. "We have the opportunity to go play an opponent on a Friday night, but, leading up to that, it's critically important that we're continuing to improve and that we're eliminating mistakes and eliminating the little things, because those things will get you beat in key district games."
Taylor's Pick: Lovejoy by 24
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.