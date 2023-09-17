The Allen tennis team was on the doorstep of history last fall.
The Eagles submitted a special year on the courts, sweeping their District 5-6A schedule for the third consecutive season, exorcising a longtime postseason demon against rival Plano West in the regional quarterfinals, and booking a spot in the Region I-6A final.
The team's pursuit of its first-ever trip to the Class 6A state tournament hit a snag, however, in a 10-8 loss to Southlake Carroll.
Allen went on to post a productive spring season, including state tourney qualifications for three student-athletes, and hope to be back in the mix later this fall after improving to 14-1 on the season Tuesday with a 16-3 win over McKinney.
"I think for this group, there's a realistic goal of wanting to be district and regional champions," said Justin Quest, Allen head coach. "I don't know if it was the goal in June or July, but as we've progressed throughout the season, I think this group needs to adopt those goals and the ones who have been there and seen that can lead the charge."
The Eagles entered the year ranked No. 3 in Class 6A by the Texas Tennis Coaches Association but had their share of questions to address beforehand—chief of all being how to replace the contributions of a deep senior class on the boys side.
Allen graduated the majority of its boys lineup, and that group's experience took an additional hit with its top returner, senior Noah Hakim, no longer with the program after opting to go the academy route. With the top five players from last year's boys lineup gone, Quest said senior Nikhil Hiremath has stepped up and is playing near the top of the lineup. Senior Akshay Vempati earned reps in the postseason on the team's No. 6 line in singles.
"It's a big ask out of these guys and then you've got some JV'ers behind them and a few freshmen, but they've been playing with no fear," Quest said. "... It's just a question of how much better we can be over these next three or four weeks."
Allen is a bit more seasoned on the girls side with the bulk of its postseason lineup intact. That includes two-time spring state qualifier and senior Chelsie Son, while junior Jaelyn Walker, senior Florence Richard, junior Reese Mitchell and junior Olivia Lundberg were all regulars during last season's run to the regional finals. The Lady Eagles have also gotten a lift from freshman Saheba Singh.
"It's a competitive girls team with some leadership and some girls who have played at a high level," Quest said.
Despite the disparity in experience between the two groups, Quest has seen Allen accumulate points from all over its roster throughout the season. Befitting of their No. 3 state ranking, the Eagles have challenged themselves with noteworthy wins over No. 5 Plano West, No. 6 Katy Seven Lakes and 5A No. 1 Frisco Centennial. Allen has carried over that success into its district schedule, with Tuesday's win over McKinney improving the team to 4-0 in league play. Over those four matches, Allen has outscored opponents, 72-4.
"I think we've been at a level where our kids go out on these Tuesdays expecting to win," Quest said. "It's an atmosphere that seniors over the years have created and cultivated and these kids now feel like these district matches are ones they should win."
The Eagles will juggle their remaining district schedule with a handful of high-profile Friday matchups, including bouts with Coppell, Highland Park and Flower Mound as a lead-up to the start of the postseason on Oct. 10.
"Against those top teams, if we win it's going to have to be somewhere like 10-9 or 11-8. It's going to require a complete team effort," Quest said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.