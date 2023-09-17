Chelsie Son

Allen senior Chelsie Son headlines a deep Lady Eagles lineup on the tennis courts.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

The Allen tennis team was on the doorstep of history last fall.

The Eagles submitted a special year on the courts, sweeping their District 5-6A schedule for the third consecutive season, exorcising a longtime postseason demon against rival Plano West in the regional quarterfinals, and booking a spot in the Region I-6A final.


