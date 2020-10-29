For the first time since Oct. 2, Allen has a football game to prepare for.
After having half of their non-district schedule wiped out by COVID-19, the Eagles look to make up for lost time at 7 p.m. Friday when they host McKinney Boyd.
Having gone nearly a full month in between games, there was an added palpability when the Eagles returned to the practice field last week.
“We were able to practice last week three times. The kids were excited to get back out there,” said Terry Gambill, Allen head coach. “They have an understanding that things can be taken away from them, but the big thing we emphasize is to control what you can control and focus in while practicing to make us a better football team.”
A minor coronavirus outbreak precluded the Eagles from non-district matchups with state-ranked Cedar Hill and an improved Tyler Legacy team. The virus forced a temporary shutdown of the football program, including no varsity practices during the week of Oct. 12.
Allen’s bye week followed, with Gambill stressing fundamentals as his team at last returned to the practice field.
Just as crucial as returning to a normal game-week routine will be avoiding any accumulation of rust from the unexpected hiatus from the gridiron. The Eagles look to stave that off Friday against a Boyd team riding a two-game winning streak and coming off an emphatic 42-12 victory over Denton Braswell.
Despite starting the year 0-3, the Broncos have limited four of their five opponents to 18 points or less — an effort anchored in the middle by a deep linebacker corps that has received strong play early on from Matteo Bianchi, Luke Reber and Ethan Wesloski.
“Everything that I’ve seen on video shows a really well-coached football team,” Gambill said. “You can see that they’ve improved every week, and they’re playing like a very dangerous football team right now. They’ve got their players in the right positions and they’re playing hard. They make things happen and don’t make a lot of mistakes.”
The biggest improvements have come on offense. After totaling just 33 points in non-district play, Boyd erupted for 42 points against Braswell — a turnaround centered on a change in personnel.
An injury to quarterback Carter Whitefield has triggered a chain reaction of positional changes, including Ryan Shackleton stepping up behind center and Whitefield shifting into an all-purpose role that resulted in four touchdowns scored against Braswell.
Allen looks to avoid a similar fate after back-to-back blowout wins to begin its season. Although it might seem like an eternity ago, the Eagles made short work of Plano East (49-26) and state-ranked Atascocita (52-27) behind an offense that has averaged 552 yards and 50.5 points per game.
Senior quarterback General Booty was near-perfect against Atascocita, completing 12-of-13 passes for 296 yards and three touchdowns. Senior receivers Blaine Green and Bryson Green did their share of damage behind 146 and 111 receiving yards, respectively.
Elsewhere in the district
Prosper vs. Denton Guyer
Friday, 7 p.m. at Children’s Health Stadium at Prosper ISD
Despite going 23 days in between games due to its own COVID-19-related shutdown, Prosper managed to find the win column in its first District 5-6A ballgame after topping Little Elm, 30-20. The Eagles did so behind a big game from tight end Cameron Harpole, who caught seven balls for 161 yards and a touchdown.
As Prosper shakes off the rust from its brief layoff, one of its biggest tests of the season awaits on Friday when state-ranked Guyer comes to town.
The Wildcats took care of business in their conference opener as well, brushing off a potential shootout against McKinney and controlling the final three quarters for a 55-35 victory. Buoyed by some timely defense by star cornerback Deuce Harmon, a Texas A&M commit, Guyer found its rhythm after 21-21 tie through one quarter. The Wildcats scored 20 unanswered points in the second quarter to blow the game open, led by 266 passing yards, 70 rushing yards and four total touchdowns from Texas A&M commit and quarterback Eli Stowers.
The matchup fits two of the area’s top passers, with Stowers going opposite Prosper’s Jackson Berry, who accounted for two touchdowns in Saturday’s win.
Little Elm at Denton Braswell
Friday, 7 p.m. at C.H. Collins Stadium
The Lobos and Bengals are both in search of their first wins in 5-6A and looking to wedge back into the playoff picture.
Friday’s battle between Class 6A newcomers pits two contrasting styles of play, with Braswell sporting one of the area’s top offenses opposite a Little Elm squad that has shined on defense to begin the year.
The Bengals averaged nearly 48 points per game heading into last week’s district opener against Boyd before the well ran dry. Braswell was limited to just 331 yards and scored only 12 points in a 42-12 setback.
There’s still talent, no doubt. Braswell quarterback Tristan McClary leads the area in passing with 1,501 yards and 15 touchdowns — seven of which have gone to Oklahoma State commit Cam Smith at wide receiver.
Keep an eye on the battles in the secondary, with Smith and JK Carter paired opposite a talented Little Elm defensive back group led by Walter Roddy-White and Keyshon Mills.
Should the Lobos look to employ the ball control approach that Boyd had success with last week, it’ll require an improvement on Saturday’s production versus Prosper. The Eagles limited the Lobos to just 1.4 yards per carry.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.