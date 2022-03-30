ALLEN – The Allen baseball team has leaned on its pitching staff and defense all year to get the job done.
And for as well as Allen has pitched and played defense this season, one thing that Eagles head coach Jason Wilson has wanted to see more of from his team is jumping on opponents earlier in games.
Wilson got exactly that Tuesday night.
Allen senior Nick Mesquita hit a two-run triple into left field in the bottom of the first inning and subsequently scored on an RBI sacrifice flyout by junior Justin Scott. That was all of the offense that the Eagles needed in a 6-1 home win over Little Elm.
“Huge, because we’ve been struggling to get runs out of the gate all year,” Wilson said. “Just to come out and get the first two guys on and for Mesquita to get that triple set the tone for the whole game.”
Wilson actually had a different approach for Mesquita at the plate in the same at-bat before he hit the triple.
“It went from where we were trying to get a sac bunt down earlier in the count and then he got to that 3-1 pitch, he got a pitch that he could drive,” Wilson said. “He did damage on it.”
That was more than enough run support for Allen pitchers Caleb Chacon and Garret Carter. Chacon got the start and went four innings, allowing five hits and one run while striking out three. Carter came in relief of Chacon in the fifth inning and proceeded to toss three scoreless innings and struck out three while yielding just three hits.
“They’re pretty good arms,” Wilson said. “Both Chacon and Carter are strike throwers. They’re both confident kids and they get after people.”
The only run for Little Elm came on an infield single by Roman Robinson in the top of the third. Robinson hit a ball that an Allen infielder barely missed catching, allowing Edward Chavez, who led off the frame with a single, to score.
All of a sudden, Allen’s lead had been cut to 3-1.
Little Elm senior John Mateer came close to further cutting into the deficit. Still in the top of the second and facing a 2-2 count with two outs, Mateer hit a hard liner to the left side of the infield. However, Allen third baseman Tate Greene dove to his left to rob Mateer of a hit.
Little Elm out-hit Allen on the night, 7-5. But it was mistakes on the base paths that plagued the Lobos.
Getting runners on base was no issue for Little Elm. The Lobos got the lead-off batter on base in the third, fourth and fifth innings. But all three times, Little Elm had runners thrown out – one on a pick-off between first and second bases, the second while sliding back into first and the third on a perfectly-delivered throw from Allen catcher Tim Reynolds and shortstop Brady Coe to tag out a runner at second base.
“It seemed that everything that we tried to put on didn’t work,” said Matt Harbin, Little Elm head coach. “If we tried to bunt, it didn’t work. If we tried to steal, it didn’t work. It was one of those nights where we could get the first guy on but couldn’t do anything with it.”
One of the bright spots in defeat was the great all-around play of Little Elm sophomore Roman Robinson. He went 3-for-3, and on the mound, struck out six and yielded five hits in 3.1 innings. Brayden Howard pitched excellent in relief of Robinson, striking out three while giving up zero hits and zero runs in 2.2 innings.
“Roman doesn’t play like a sophomore,” Harbin said. “He’s a young man that plays this game like an 18- or 19-year-old man. Nothing really fazes him. The first inning I went out there and basically said, ‘Hey man, which eyelid are you breathing out of?’ He said coach, ‘I’m going to switch it.’ Nothing fazes him.”
Allen distanced itself from Little Elm in the fourth inning.
Blake Martinez placed a perfectly executed bunt on the left side of the field, and the Eagles scored one run on the play to take a 4-1 lead – the first of three runs in the inning for Allen.
Martinez went 2-for-3 to lead the way offensively for Allen (11-7 overall, 2-1 District 6-6A).
Little Elm (6-11, 1-4) appeared that it was going to get out of the inning allowing just the one run, but a wild throw to first base on a dropped third strike missed the target, and Allen plated two more runs for a 6-1 Eagles lead.
