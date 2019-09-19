Turnovers will level a playing field like few aspects of a football game, and they almost helped deal Allen its first regular-season defeat in seven years.
Plagued by four turnovers, the Eagles couldn’t get any further than an arm’s reach of familiar foe Coppell in their non-district finale on Friday, but a late rushing touchdown by Eagles senior running back Celdon Manning kept the Cowboys at bay in a 28-21 win on Friday at Eagle Stadium.
Manning’s big night, which included 246 rushing yards and three touchdowns, fueled an otherwise shorthanded Allen team, playing without senior quarterback Raylen Sharpe after the signal-caller was held out due to an ankle injury.
The result dealt Allen a rare close call at this juncture of the year and marked the program’s first single-digit margin of victory in a regular-season game since October 2016.
“We were happy to get the win. I was very proud of how the kids fought and how they played,” said Terry Gambill, Allen head coach. “There were definitely things we did well but then also plenty that we’re still learning and growing from. Some of it’s things you can control and others that you can’t.”
Gambill noted the Eagles’ issues in turnovers and surrendering big plays — areas that have become refrains through the first three weeks of the season. Despite its 3-0 record, Allen has already committed nine turnovers — matching the team’s total for the entire 2018 season — and is a minus-5 overall in turnover differential.
Through the air, the Eagles have surrendered at least 100 yards to an opposing receiver each of the first three ballgames.
“Everything is correctable. Everything we can do to be successful is right in front of us. Now we just have to eliminate the mistakes and stop beating ourselves,” Gambill said. “… A lot of times with our [defensive backs], it has to do with their eyes and position on the football when it gets there.”
Allen’s turnover woes persisted against Coppell, including three interceptions in Sharpe’s absence. Allen junior Haden Showalter and senior Drew Cerniglia — who quarterbacked the Cowboys last year before transferring — split reps behind center and totaled 134 yards on 12-of-18 passing.
“They were able to manage the game and get the win, but they would be the first to tell you they need to improve,” Gambill said.
Time will tell if Sharpe is back on the field Friday. Gambill listed his starting quarterback as “day-to-day,” adding that Sharpe is healthier than he was last week and will practice with the team but was unsure if the dual-threat passer’s ankle would be “game-ready” by Friday’s 7 p.m. kickoff at Clark Stadium against Plano Senior.
In Sharpe’s absence, the Eagles prioritized Manning and the run game, which totaled 337 yards and 7.2 yard per carry against Coppell. In addition to a big game from Manning, junior Jordan Johnson logged 92 yards and a touchdown on just 12 carries. Up front, Gambill lauded the run blocking by Allen’s young offensive line.
This week, they draw a Plano squad battling its own inexperience in the trenches but a group that, like Allen, has progressed with each game. The Wildcats enter Friday’s District 9-6A opener riding a two-game win streak after defeats of El Paso Eastwood (43-28) and Rowlett (55-34).
“They’re a much better football team and have improved all three weeks,” Gambill said. They’ve changed the personnel around a bit and are a dangerous team. They played with a lot of confidence against Rowlett and you can tell they run to the football well.”
Offensively, the Wildcats are coming off their first back-to-back 40-plus-point outings since 2008 and have shown a willingness to test opponents deep. Led by junior quarterback Oliver Towns, Plano has amassed five touchdowns of at least 30 yards over its past two games.
Defensively, the Wildcats have run a bit more hot and cold, surrendering at least 450 yards in those two aforementioned victories.
