Ryan Nichols

Allen alum Ryan Nichols helped the Eagles capture four Class 6A state championships during his time with the program.

 Photo courtesy of Ray Shoaf

One of the more entertaining aspects of covering high school sports in the Metroplex are the interactions – both personal and as a spectator – with athletes. 

During my time I have had the opportunity to profile and follow the career paths of some worthy athletes in Allen and surrounding areas, and it’s time to look at a handful of students who have been downright impressive over the years. 

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments