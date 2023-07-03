One of the more entertaining aspects of covering high school sports in the Metroplex are the interactions – both personal and as a spectator – with athletes.
During my time I have had the opportunity to profile and follow the career paths of some worthy athletes in Allen and surrounding areas, and it’s time to look at a handful of students who have been downright impressive over the years.
In the first of a two-part series, I’ll look at five of the top athletes at Allen who are moving on.
Femi Olaniyan, boys basketball
Olaniyan emerged as a varsity contributor for the Eagles during his sophomore year, going from promising role player to District 5-6A co-MVP by the time his senior season concluded.
Olaniyan helped lead Allen to playoff appearances all three years of his varsity career, including a district championship this past season during which he averaged 16.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game.
The Eagles' balance, spacing and ball movement were paramount to the team's success and Olaniyan aided that plenty by cashing in on 40% of his 3-point attempts.
Melania Fullerton, girls soccer
Fullerton carved out a starting spot as a sophomore and promptly emerged as one of the top midfielders in the state.
The daughter of Allen head boys soccer coach Kim Fullerton, Melania earned 5-6A midfielder of the year honors as a junior and was recognized as the 5-6A MVP following her senior season—a year that saw Allen win a district title and advance to the regional quarterfinals.
A member of the Grenada senior national team who will continue her soccer career into college at Vanderbilt, Fullerton scored 18 goals and tallied 23 assists during her final season with Allen.
Tejas Ram, tennis
Ram rose all the way to the No. 2 spot on the Eagles' single line during his freshman season in 2019, which included a trip to the regional finals. Following the graduation of alum Avery Zavala, one of the top players in the state at the time, Ram took the reins of the Allen boys' lineup and helped keep the Eagles entrenched among the state's elite.
Ram helped guide Allen to three consecutive district championships between his sophomore and senior seasons, concluding his team tennis career with another appearance in the regional finals last fall.
It was in doubles, however, where the Cal Tech commit picked up some hardware to finish off his time at Allen. During the recent spring season, Ram teamed with rising senior Noah Hakim to finish as 6A runners-up in boys doubles at the state tournament.
Sidney Green, track and field
Green had a senior season to remember, exiting Allen as one of the most accomplished hurdlers in program history.
She broke the school record in the 300-meter hurdles multiple times throughout her career, including a 40.63 on April 1 at the annual Texas Relays that stood as the top mark in the nation at the time.
Green continued to impress in her signature event, going district, area and regional championships in the 300 hurdles before capturing the first state championship of her career on May 13. One year removed from a third-place finish at state, Green ascended to the top spot on the podium after clocking a 41.08 in her final high school race with the Lady Eagles.
Set to run for Michigan, Green qualified for the state meet each of her final three years in high school. In addition to her success in the 300s, Green placed first at the district, area and regional meets in the 100 hurdles during her senior season and went on to finish sixth at state.
Ryan Nichols, wrestling
Nichols played a key role in the Eagles' ongoing dynasty on the wrestling mats, qualifying for the state meet all four years during his high school career.
Nichols finished on the podium three of those seasons, including state runner-up finishes at 170 and 182 pounds during his sophomore and junior years, respectively.
Nichols got over the hump as a senior, however, and won a state title at 215 pounds—a fitting coda to a dominant postseason for one of the top grapplers in Allen's championship lineup. Nichols ran through the field at the district and regional meets, picking up seven wins via pinfall, and he overcame a bout with food poisoning to handle business in the 215-pound bracket at state and help the Eagles extend their title streak to 14 consecutive years.
Get Allen American news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.