One of the more entertaining aspects of covering high school sports in the Metroplex are the interactions – both personal and as a spectator – with athletes.
During my time as a reporter, I have had the opportunity to profile and follow the career paths of some noteworthy athletes in Allen ISD and surrounding areas, and it’s time to look at a handful of students who impressed this past season and could be in line for even bigger roles in 2021-22.
Today, let’s look at five of the top returning athletes from Allen who will impact their teams in various ways next season.
Jaylen Jenkins
Football
Allen’s football team graduated plenty of production on offense from its skill positions, including the team’s leading passer (General Booty), rusher (Jordan Johnson) and top two receivers (Blaine and Bryson Green).
As young as the Eagles project to be in some of those areas, the return of Jenkins is a welcome boost for the backfield. As a backup in 2020, Jenkins still managed to churn out 598 rushing yards and 10 total touchdowns on a staggering 9.1 yards per carry.
Jenkins, who has scholarship offers from the likes of Hawaii, Tulsa and Utah State, should get plenty of opportunities to produce behind an offensive line chalked in experience.
Taylor Spitzer
Girls Soccer
Allen’s midfield was in good hands during the 2021 season thanks to Spitzer. She finished the year among the team’s top producers in both goals (nine) and assists (10) to help lead the Lady Eagles to a second-place finish in 5-6A.
Named district co-midfield MVP and Texas Association of Soccer Coaches all-region honorable mention, Spitzer’s balanced production should come in handy next season for an Allen side that will be tasked with replacing a combined 39 goals and 20 assists lost to graduation between Ashleigh Williams and Anna Reysa.
Miles Gibson
Boys Basketball
While Gibson’s older brother, Mason, helped take the reins of the Eagles during the 2020-21 season, Miles turned in a productive year in his first go as a varsity starter. The 6-foot-5 forward averaged 5.6 points on a team-high 64.4% shooting, as well as 5.7 rebounds, but drew praise for his work on defense — Gibson was selected to 5-6A’s all-defensive team.
Expect the offensive output to increase next season with Allen graduating a combined 36 points per game between Mason Gibson and Ian Motta, which should open the door for returners like Miles to produce under first-year head coach Clark Cipoletta.
Sami Hood
Softball
The Lady Eagles enjoyed their best season in 17 years last spring, earning a share of the district championship and advancing to the regional quarterfinals. Hood was a big reason why.
The Allen shortstop earned 5-6A offensive player of the year honors, a Star Local Media all-area nod and a Texas Girls Coaches Association all-state selection after a big year from the plate — the Wichita State commit hit .348 to go along with 29 hits (23 for extra bases), 12 home runs, 43 RBIs and 52 runs for Allen.
The last of those homers came in what be the team’s final win of the season — an extra-inning blast that paced a 5-3 victory over eventual state semifinalist Flower Mound in Game 1 of the regional quarterfinals.
Hood is one of six projected returning starters for the Lady Eagles next season.
Kade Moore
Wrestling
Moore had already finished on the podium as both a freshman and sophomore at the Class 6A state wrestling meet, respectively earning silver and bronze over his first two years on varsity.
Competing at 132 pounds, Moore broke through to win his first-ever state championship as a junior. Head coach Jerry Best lauded Moore’s work ethic during the prior offseason, which included traveling outside the area and attending camps to sharpen his skills on the mat.
It paid off with an undefeated junior campaign and a performance at state that was instrumental in pacing the Eagles to their 12th consecutive team state title.
