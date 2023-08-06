One of the more entertaining aspects of covering high school sports in the Metroplex are the interactions – both personal and as a spectator – with athletes.
During my time as a reporter, I have had the opportunity to profile and follow the career paths of some noteworthy athletes in Allen, Lovejoy and surrounding areas, and it’s time to look at a handful of students who impressed this past season and could be in line for even bigger things in 2023-24.
Today, let’s look at five of the top returning athletes from Allen who will impact their teams in various ways next season.
Zina Umeozulu
Football
There has been plenty of change over the past three seasons of Allen football, including a new head coach each year. But as the Eagles embark on their second campaign under head coach Lee Wiginton, Umeozulu has been a constant in productivity both on the field.
One of the nation's most sought-after defensive linemen by college recruiters, Umeozulu is tabbed a four-star prospect by 247Sports.com and ranked No. 19 in the country among edge rushers. Umeozulu continued to shine throughout his junior season, earning all-district first-team honors after totaling 56 tackles, four tackles for loss, three sacks and a trio of fumble recoveries during Allen's run to the bi-district round of the playoffs.
Sophia Wilson
Volleyball
Wilson made quite the impression in her first year of varsity volleyball at Allen, earning setter of the year honors out of District 5-6A.
Formerly an all-state performer on the TAPPS hardwood at Carrollton Prince of Peace, Wilson made a seamless transition to UIL competition. She engineered the Lady Eagles' offense to the tune of 1,294 assists (9.4 per set) to go along with 48 aces, 70 kills, 31 blocks and 298 digs while helping lead Allen back to the playoffs.
Wilson has stayed busy in the offseason, recently participating in the USA Volleyball All-Star Championships in Florida alongside fellow Lady Eagle and rising senior Alyssa Boyte.
Osi Iyamah
Boys soccer
Iyamah laid a promising foundation with the Eagles back in 2022, earning 5-6A co-sophomore of the year honors after contributing to Allen's run to the regional quarterfinals.
Iyamah scored just three goals that season and thrived with an expanded workload as a junior. He ballooned that scoring production all the way up to 18 goals to go along with 18 assists, leading Allen in total points during a season that culminated in the team's second state semifinal berth in three years.
Iyamah toughed it out through injury during Allen's momentous postseason, receiving 5-6A offensive player of the year and SLM all-area honors for his efforts.
Jasmine Robinson
Wrestling
Robinson has a chance at history during her senior season, attempting to become just the fourth wrestler in UIL girls history to win four state championships. In fact, only seven grapplers in the UIL history have ever pulled off such a feat, and four did so at Allen.
Robinson looks to follow in the footsteps of alums Braxton Brown, Braeden Redlin, Nick Cobb and Alexandria Liles in that pursuit, all while trying to help lead the Lady Eagles to a fourth consecutive state championship.
One of the nation's top pound-for-pound wrestlers, Robinson's offseason includes a trip to Turkey to represent the U.S. at the Under-17 world championships. Robinson will be competing at 69 kg in global competition as one of two Allen wrestlers to qualify—the other being rising junior Aiden Cooley.
Brady Coe
Baseball
Coe contributed at the plate and on the mound for the Eagles during his junior season, earning all-district first-team honors and helping guide Allen to the regional quarterfinals.
Coe impressed plenty during his first year as one of the Eagles' starting pitchers, posting a 1.93 ERA with 81 strikeouts and a 5-2 record across 69 innings pitched. Chief among the right-hander's highlights was an eight-inning effort in the bi-district round of the playoffs where Coe held state-ranked Marcus scoreless.
Coe also plated the game-winning run on a bases-loaded walk in that same contest, bolstering his pitching numbers by batting .247 on the year with 24 hits, nine doubles, 17 RBIs and 20 runs scored.
