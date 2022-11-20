High school boys basketball's 2022-23 season is underway, with teams beginning preseason action on Nov. 11 and laying the groundwork for the start of district play next month.
As programs around the area tip off in their respective campaigns, here's a look around Star Local Media's coverage area at some early storylines to monitor throughout a few parts of Collin County.
Plano regroups following perfect regular season
The 2021-22 Plano boys were always going to be a tough act to follow after an undefeated regular season, ultimately finishing the year at 33-1 with an appearance in the area round of the playoffs.
And whereas any pursuit of perfection can already be put to rest after being edged by DeSoto in their season opener, 66-63, the Wildcats still have some firepower left over from last season.
"We have some talent in some spots. We're not the team we need to be yet to win and compete in our district, but we're getting there," said Dean Christian, Plano head coach. "Each game, I see these guys maturing and growing together, and that's so important. The basketball has gotten so good around that having talent isn't enough."
The Wildcats graduated four starters but figure to be strong down low with seniors Justin McBride and Nikk Williams anchoring the frontcourt. McBride, a four-star prospect committed to play for Oklahoma State, was lauded by Christian as the team's "most improved player" from the offseason.
Plano funnels plenty of offense through those two, complemented in the backcourt by juniors Tyran Mason, Justin Buenaventura and senior Atreya Vaidya — all of whom are being elevated from bench roles last season.
There are still some hallmarks from last year's historic group, however — notably the pace of play. In the team's 74-30 first-round win against Trinity Leadership-Cedar Hill on Thursday at the Mavs Fall Classic, the Wildcats pushed the ball at every opportunity, so much so that they outscored Trinity on fast-break points alone.
Templin leading young Leopards
Mark down last season as a success for Lovejoy, which matched the second-longest playoff run in program history after advancing to the regional quarterfinals — the first time the Leopards had done so since 2013.
Expectations are high once again for Lovejoy, tabbed No. 18 in Class 5A in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches preseason polls, but plenty has changed since the Leopards polished off their 2021-22 campaign.
That includes the graduation of four starters, all of whom received all-district honors, but the Leopards remain in good hands down low with senior Karson Templin at the helm. The 6-foot-7 Utah State commit received all-area honors last season following a district MVP effort, leading Lovejoy in scoring and rebounding while providing an airtight defensive presence at the rim.
Templin wasted no time stuffing the stat sheet with 30 points, eight rebounds and three blocks in the Leopards' season opener against Frisco Lebanon Trail, and he'll be tasked with bringing along a rotation chalked in players taking on larger roles from last season.
That includes names like seniors Jackson Wood, Will McLaughlin, Parker Patel and Akshat Saini — several of whom are capable of spacing the floor or finding Templin on a lob near the basket.
New-look Lions
Preparations for McKinney's 2022-23 campaign were knocked off-kilter momentarily as head coach Wes Watson and the athletics department dealt with the fallout of the UIL's decision to declare the Lions as Class 6A state champions after stripping Duncanville of the title for using an ineligible player.
Watson had more than enough on his plate just getting his team ready for the season, breaking in a revamped rotation after McKinney graduated three starters and saw two others — Ja'Kobe Walter and Jacovey Campbell — transfer for their senior years.
"The thing that excites me about this group is I feel like we can be so much better than we are in our current form," Watson said. "I'm looking forward to continuing to work with them and getting a little bit better everyday."
Whereas this year's McKinney team may not sport the overall athleticism and length of some of its recent predecessors, the Lions have an intriguing change of pace with the presence of a true big man in senior Jackson Seale.
The 6-foot-9 Eastern Washington signee offers a different wrinkle for Watson and his staff — the coach noted that Seale is also capable of stretching his shooting range beyond the arc as well — and McKinney has gotten key contributions elsewhere from juniors Quintel Wilson and Maliek Archie. Those two combined for at least 26 points in early-season wins over Lakeview Centennial and Frisco.
Senior trio sparks Rock Hill
In just its second year as a varsity program, the Rock Hill boys advanced all the way to the regional quarterfinals before falling to eventual state semifinalist Kimball.
And despite a change in classification, now in Class 6A, the Blue Hawks' arrow continues to point up with the return of a star-studded group of seniors. That includes three starters, all of whom have complementary skill sets with guard BJ Hooper capable of scoring 30-plus points on any given night, while rangy wing Riley Shore sports a lethal outside shot, and C.J. Dennis is a walking double-double in the paint.
Those three combined for 66 points in Rock Hill's win over Jesuit and 61 in a victory against Waxahachie.
Head coach Shawn Williams feels like he has a fairly balanced team overall, with his veteran trio complemented by a pair of promising juniors in Andre Buckner and Chase Nelson, while senior captain Sam Knight's leadership ties the ensemble together.
