One year removed from entering the season as a defending state champion, the Allen football team began fall practices this week simply looking to earn its keep.
The cupboard has been all but wiped clean of contributing pieces from the Eagles’ last ascent to the Class 6A Division I mountaintop in 2017 and many more from the team’s state semifinal run last season. No matter the program’s pedigree or stature, every team takes on a new identity each season, and with nearly 60 lettermen lost to graduation and only six starters returning, that’s certainly the case with Allen as the 2019 season draws near.
“We’re earning everything, from staying focused to learning how to do the little things right. We don’t see a lot of talking about who we are or what we are — we understand that we have to earn everything,” said Terry Gambill, Allen head coach. “We know who we are as a team and as a name, but that doesn’t win any football games.
“We have to earn everything — the right to be a starter, the right to play in that first football game and earn the right to do everything the right way in the school building.”
With spring ball and offseason workouts in the rearview, the Eagles have just over two weeks left to do so before suiting up Aug. 30 for their season opener against Cedar Hill in the Tom Landry Classic. Those preparations ramped up on Monday with the team’s first official practice of the season and continued Tuesday, with Gambill noting the gains made by his club.
“I definitely think we’re better than we were on Day One. We’re a better football team,” Gambill said. “But the thing I want to see is how we keep improving and how the consistency can be. Today was a really great day. Here it is at 4:30, we’re right in the middle of the heat and had a great workout, which is exciting.”
Hot it was, so much so that Allen conducted Tuesday’s practice on the grass fields behind the athletics fieldhouse instead of inside Eagle Stadium — a symptom of the heat’s effect on the venue’s artificial turf.
Focusing on positional work for much of the day, Allen ramped things up over the final 30 minutes of practice with a series of 1-on-1 and 7-on-7 drills. The former pitted wide receivers against defensive backs and running backs against linebackers, with the Eagles’ bevy of quarterbacks, headlined by senior starter Raylen Sharpe, at the controls behind center.
The 1-on-1 drills didn’t lack in energy, with both the offense and defense getting their licks in. Senior cornerback Matthew Norman, one quarter of a brand-new Eagle secondary, drew praise from Gambill after smothering junior receiver Blaine Green on an out route, although Allen’s prized pass-catcher returned the favor on the next go-around by winning a battle for a deep ball thrown by Sharpe.
Junior Jordan Johnson, who figures to see an expanded role in the backfield as a backup to senior running back Celdon Manning, also hauled in a lengthy pass down the seam, and senior defensive back Zayteak McGhee batted away a downfield strike to senior Taijon Jackson. Whichever side won each exchange, they heard plenty of support from their teammates.
“The thing I like is in offseason, spring football and summer is how they worked together as a team and the consistency,” Gambill said. “They care about each other and there are a lot of players on this team that care about what we’re going to do this season. I think if you care about what you’re doing daily, you have something to where you can have success.”
Time will tell how that chemistry translates to the actual on-field product, with Allen dealt a punishing one-two punch to begin the season. Following their season opener against Cedar Hill, which won nine games in 2018, the Eagles welcome a 10-win Dickinson ballclub that’s ranked among the state’s top 15 programs in 6A.
“Both programs are outstanding, playoff-caliber teams with great tradition. They’re well-coached football teams with great athleticism that will challenge us like nobody’s business. They will challenge the Allen Eagles,” Gambill said.
Beforehand, Allen looks to fine-tune any preparations during an Aug. 23 scrimmage against Hebron, which advanced three rounds deep in last year’s playoffs. That exhibition takes place at 6:30 p.m. at Eagle Stadium.
