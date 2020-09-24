The road to Friday night at Eagle Stadium in Allen has been anything but conventional, and Plano East head coach Joey McCullough admits that he had doubts on whether his Panthers would even get to play this season.
East will indeed get to kick off its season at 7 p.m. Friday and it’ll do so against a familiar foe — traveling to Allen for a meeting with the state-ranked Eagles as part of the 2020 Tom Landry Classic.
“They’re just excited to be able to play football again. I’m not talking about just the players, but the coaches, parents and our whole student body,” McCullough said. “We know that we’ve got an unbelievable challenge ahead of us on Friday, but our kids are excited and we’re blessed to have this opportunity.”
The annual Landry Classic has become a staple during the opening week of football season. The showcase has resided in Allen for six of the past seven years and has featured the five-time state champion Eagles the previous six seasons. Although this will mark East’s first foray into the event, McCullough coached in the Landry Classic in 2008 and 2009 as an assistant at Plano West when the Wolves squared off against Southlake Carroll.
“Anytime you deal with anything associated with the character of someone like Tom Landry, you’re in good company,” McCullough said. “Some of these different classics are fly by night, but the Tom Landry Classic has withstood it and provided education and scholarship money for young men and women.”
The Panthers and Eagles will retain their rivalry on the football field despite being in separate districts for the first time in two decades. Realignment dealt a surprising split of the state’s four largest high schools, slotting Allen in 5-6A and Plano ISD in 6-6A. Not long after the new districts were revealed in February, Allen and East locked in a head-to-head meeting for the opening week of the season.
“They’re Allen — they’ve got a lot of great guys on that sideline,” McCullough said. “One of their biggest assets is depth. They wear you down and do their thing. They don’t do a lot on offense and defense, but I truly believe that’s one of the reasons why they’re so successful.”
McCullough was on hand last week to see the Eagles scrimmage Hebron. He lauded the play of senior running back Jordan Johnson, who averaged nearly 10 yards per carry last season, and noted the stylistic contrast between Allen’s two quarterbacks used in the exhibition — describing senior General Booty as a pocket passer and senior Parker Wells as the more mobile option in the backfield. Of the two prospective signal-callers, Allen head coach Terry Gambill said the call on who starts Friday will be a game-time decision.
Whoever gets the nod will attempt to outfox an East defense that’s experienced in the front seven — led by up front by senior Sam Yanelli and in the middle with senior linebacker Austin Weeks.
McCullough does anticipate his receiving corps being a tad depleted on Friday with senior Kaden Gardner doubtful to play after reaggravating an injury that plagued his junior season. Allen will try and steady its defensive line after losing senior tackle Isaiah Hullum, one of Allen’s projected key pieces up front, for the season with a knee injury.
“Plano East is going to offer us a challenge as an offense because they do a lot of shifting and disguise things. It requires being a disciplined football team. They’ve got a lot of athleticism on defense and they have big-play potential, which we’ve got to eliminate,” Gambill said.
Plano, West meet former district foes
East and Allen won’t be the only local teams experiencing a blast from the past on Friday. Plano and Plano West both open their 2020 campaigns against former district rivals, with the Wildcats traveling to McKinney ISD Stadium to play McKinney, and the Wolves welcoming Wylie to Clark Stadium for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
McKinney and Plano are plenty familiar, having shared a district for the past four seasons — a stretch where the Lions won three consecutive bouts against the Wildcats before Plano eked out a 56-49 shootout win last season. The 2019 meeting spanned two days before completion due to inclement weather.
Plenty has changed since then, notably on the Wildcat sidelines with Friday marking the debut of head coach Todd Ford. With Ford comes a stylistic change on both sides of the ball, with Plano gravitating toward a more up-tempo, wide-open offense that’s led in the backfield by senior quarterback Oliver Towns and senior running back Tylan Hines.
There’s a bit more continuity on the opposing sidelines, where head coach Marcus Shavers has 14 starters back from last season’s area playoff qualifier, including his top three running backs in junior Lamarrya Ransem and seniors RJ Carver and OJ Reed, plus junior quarterback Sampson Nazarko. Plano’s offensive line will try and slow McKinney senior Jon Jones, a Missouri commit on the defensive line.
West, meanwhile, gets a chance to try and topple a reigning district champion when it renews its rivalry with Wylie. The Pirates shared a district with PISD from 2016-18 and have won the past four meetings against the Wolves.
Much like Plano, Wylie has undergone its share of change in the offseason following the retirement of longtime head coach Bill Howard. The Pirates found his replacement in house, promoting defensive coordinator Jimmy Carter.
In addition to having a new voice leading the program, Wylie has a sizable senior class to replace, returning only 17 lettermen from last season’s bi-district finalist and just five starters total. Quarterback Marcus McElroy is back after producing 10 total touchdowns during an all-district first-team campaign, while senior linebacker Dezmond Adamson leads the defense after logging nearly 100 tackles as a junior.
West seeks its first season-opening win since 2015 under second-year head coach Tyler Soukup, who has a bruising run game led by senior Tabren Yates and an experience defense that features seven returning starters, including senior linebacker Jacob Stephens, to lean on.
