high school football mckinney vs denton guyer

McKinney senior Keldric Luster was one of seven Lions voted to the 5-6A all-district first team.

 Photo courtesy of BuzzPhotos.com

District 5-6A staked its claim as one of the top football districts in the state with three teams advancing at least three rounds deep in the playoffs for the second straight year.

Prosper and Denton Guyer finished among the final four in their respective Class 6A playoff brackets as state semifinalists, while McKinney turned plenty of heads by putting together its first regional semifinal berth since 1993.

