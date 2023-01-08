District 5-6A staked its claim as one of the top football districts in the state with three teams advancing at least three rounds deep in the playoffs for the second straight year.
Prosper and Denton Guyer finished among the final four in their respective Class 6A playoff brackets as state semifinalists, while McKinney turned plenty of heads by putting together its first regional semifinal berth since 1993.
Perennial powerhouse Allen rounded out the 5-6A postseason picture, and those four programs, as well as Prosper Rock Hill and McKinney Boyd, all had representation on the annual all-district team.
A list chalked in names that rank among the best in the area, 5-6A wasn't lacking in high-caliber play on the gridiron. In the cases of Allen and Prosper, their work up front was recognized in splitting the district's offensive line MVP honor between senior Kasen Carpenter and junior Tyler Mercer. Carpenter transferred to Allen from Midlothian Heritage and immediately carved out an invaluable presence at left tackle as the Eagles found their footing under first-year head coach Lee Wiginton. Committed to Tulsa, Carpenter received an A-plus grade from his coaches on the season, during which he totaled 33 pancakes and allowed just one sack.
Mercer was just as vital to Prosper's efforts in the trenches, tasked with protecting senior quarterback Harrison Rosar's blind side at left tackle. Mercer handled that duty to the tune of zero sacks allowed across 15 starts during the Eagles' run to the state semifinals.
Teammate and senior Dylan Hinshaw, meanwhile, was commended for his versatility on both sides of the ball as the district's utility player of the year. Leading up to Prosper's semifinal clash with eventual 6A Division I state champion Duncanville, Hinshaw had tallied 55 tackles on the defensive line, including 12 for a loss of yardage, to go along with eight sacks, 18 quarterback pressures, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Also seeing time at tight end, Hinshaw caught 20 balls for 289 yards and eight receiving touchdowns — the lattermost ranking second on the team.
As Prosper bids adieu to Hinshaw and the rest of a decorated senior class, nearby Rock Hill hopes sophomore Kevin Sperry, Jr. is just getting started. The quarterback impressed in his first year under center and picked up offensive newcomer of the year honors after passing for 1,527 yards and nine touchdowns and rushing for 657 yards and seven more scores.
District champion Guyer cleaned up elsewhere with superlative honors. Peyton Bowen was named 5-6A MVP, while younger brother Eli Bowen received defensive MVP honors. Wildcats quarterback Jackson Arnold was voted offensive MVP, defensive lineman Pelumi Olanipekun earned defensive line MVP, and defensive back Caleb Rowe landed defensive newcomer of the year honors.
The district's star power matriculated elsewhere with student-athletes from 5-6A voted to first, second and third teams.
Regional semifinalist McKinney had seven players voted to the first team, including five from an offense that averaged 435.5 yards and 38.5 points per game. The one-two punch of quarterback Keldric Luster and running back Bryan Jackson had plenty to do with that, and both fittingly landed on the all-district first team. Luster threw for 2,217 yards and 24 touchdowns in his lone season at McKinney, adding 789 rushing yards and nine more scores. Jackson, meanwhile, tallied 1,647 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns.
Jackson was spelled in the backfield by DK Abrams, who impressed at both running back and defensive tackle. He was voted as 5-6A's first-team utility player after logging 300 rushing yards and eight scores.
The Lions' skill players were in good hands up front with an offensive line anchored by a pair of all-district first-teamers in Adrian Mackintrush and Desmond Magiya.
Defensively, linebacker Makhi Frazier and defensive back Xavier Filsaime received first-team nods. Frazier logged eight sacks in just 10 games played, adding 31 tackles and a pass break-up, while Filsaime totaled 92 tackles, three pass break-ups, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.
Allen, meanwhile, produced seven all-district first-teamers on the year, including the highly touted trio of quarterback Mike Hawkins, running back Kayvion Sibley and tight end Davon Mitchell.
Hawkins, who earned offensive newcomer of the year honors as a sophomore, built off that effort by passing for 2,024 yards and 20 touchdowns, and rushing for 409 yards and three more scores. Despite having his junior season cut short by injury, Sibley still impressed to the tune of 995 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns, plus a pair of receiving scores, in just eight games played. Mitchell was a force on the outside, racking up 731 receiving yards and nine touchdowns during his sophomore campaign.
The Eagles had three members of their defensive line receive first-team nods in Brock Winsett, Zina Umeozulu and Timothy Brantley. Umeozulu logged 56 tackles and three sacks, while Winsett posted 42 tackles and six sacks.
Allen kicker Jake Morgan nabbed a first-team spot as well, converting 7-of-10 field goals with a long of 46 yards as well as going 42-of-44 on extra points.
Prosper had a wealth of representation from its momentous 2022 campaign. Receiver Hunter Summers earned a first-team spot after totaling 1,117 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns on the year, as did Jacob Mumy for his work on the offensive line. Tight end Brayden Rymer landed a first-team utility spot after accruing 444 receiving yards, 131 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the year.
The Eagles' defense was paced by a big year at linebacker from Adam Due, who was recognized on the first team after totaling 124 tackles, including 23 for a loss, plus eight sacks, 17 quarterback pressures, three forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, three interceptions, six pass break-ups, one blocked punt and two safeties.
Complementing Due on that side of the ball were fellow all-district first-teamers Luke Johnson, Carson McClendon and Steven Richardson. Johnson anchored the Prosper defensive line to the tune of 93 tackles, six sacks and 11 quarterback pressures as a junior, while McClendon logged 91 tackles, five interceptions, four sacks, six pass break-ups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery at safety, and Richardson accounted for 53 tackles, nine pass break-ups and two interceptions in the secondary as a defensive utility pick.
On special teams, kicker Josh Kennedy was named to the first team, as was running back Prentice Sanders as a returner. Kennedy converted 9-of-12 field goals and 72-of-73 extra points.
Stellar special teams play was consistent throughout Prosper ISD, with Rock Hill's Garrett Silvestri earning a first-team nod at punter. He averaged 40.7 yards per punt on the year, pinning seven inside the 20-yard line.
Teammate Matt Wagner also received a first-team spot at tight end after leading the Blue Hawks in receptions (47), receiving yards (592) and receiving touchdowns (five).
McKinney Boyd added a pair of all-district first-team selections in center Joey Dickson and linebacker Andrew Dawson. Dickson graded out at 92%, allowed one sack and totaled 29 pancakes as the anchor of the Broncos' offensive line, while Dawson logged 117 tackles, 14 quarterback pressures, two pass break-ups and a forced fumble.
