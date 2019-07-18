Throughout the summer, the Star Local Media sports staff will be taking a look at a trio of departing athletes from each of the high schools in the area, along with three impactful returners that could be the next to take up the mantle.
Instead of one-to-one replacements, the series will look at three of the biggest names across all sports and what they meant to their schools as a whole, with the upcoming class centered around three athletes that may be poised to assume those leadership roles.
Next up is a look at Allen, where there was plenty of success to be found for the Eagles and Lady Eagles.
The departures: Theo Wease, Nyah Green, Jordan Colbert
Wease graduated as one of the top wide receivers to ever don an Allen uniform, amassing 2,342 yards caught and 38 touchdowns over a three-year varsity campaign.
Despite being the focal point of opposing secondaries, Wease still tortured defenses to the tune of 72 receptions (43 more than the next-closest Allen pass catcher), 1,042 yards (579 more than the next-closest Allen pass catcher) and 16 touchdowns as a senior, showcasing an affinity for highlight-reel grabs on 50-50 balls.
Green, meanwhile, had a banner finish to her high school career on the hardwood, both earning an MVP accolade of her own and being selected to play in the McDonald’s All-American Game. Green averaged 17.0 points and 6.3 rebounds as the engine for a Lady Eagles team that produced its best season ever, advancing to the 6A state semifinals.
On the soccer pitch, Colbert’s versatility proved invaluable to Allen during her time on varsity, capturing 9-6A Midfielder of the Year honors as a senior and captaining the Lady Eagles to their first state semifinal appearance since 1998. She did so by leading the team in both goals (10) and assists (19).
Next up: Cole Latos, Bryce Kennedy, Alexis Telford
Latos will make his presence felt on both the gridiron and the diamond this season, verbally committed to Rice football and entrenched as the top power hitter in the baseball team’s lineup.
On the football field, Latos will see an uptick in snaps on the Eagles’ defensive line after racking up 32 tackles and a sack as a junior. From there, he’ll look to build off a torrid postseason at the plate that included a .375 batting average, 12 RBIs and four home runs in just eight playoff games.
On the hardcourt, Kennedy returns alongside senior Thailand Elder and junior Manny Obaseki as key cogs in an Allen squad that should remain in district title contention. A 6-foot-6 forward capable of spacing the floor from beyond the arc, Kennedy was pivotal down the stretch for the Eagles, particularly in posting an 18-point, 10-rebound double-double in the opening round of the playoffs against Wylie – offering a level of rebounding and physicality inside that’s vital for an Allen team that won’t overwhelm opponents with sheer size.
Telford, meanwhile, produced an all-district campaign in her first full-fledged year as a varsity regular – notably splitting duties with alum Kelsie Delap in the circle, posting a 9-4 record, and batting .293 from the plate with 19 singles – the highest total among Lady Eagle returners.
