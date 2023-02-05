High school soccer teams are plenty familiar with inclement weather complicating their schedules, and it hasn't taken long into the 2023 season for that to be the case once again.
Postponements brought upon by the area's rash of wintry weather compacted schedules later in the week as teams resumed district play. Leagues like 5-6A and 6-6A have at least managed to get their feet wet with three district matches apiece entering the week, while a smaller conference like 11-4A was anxious to begin its schedule on Friday.
Regardless, there's still plenty of soccer to be played, and here's a look around my coverage area within Collin County at some of the early action that has transpired on the pitch.
(Editor's Note: All statistics and records reflective of games played prior to Friday)
Run it back?
The Allen boys and Prosper girls reigned supreme in 5-6A last season, with the latter emerging unbeaten in district for the second straight season. In fact, those Lady Eagles haven't suffered a loss in district play since March 2020.
Those two programs are expected to be in the mix for the top spot in 5-6A once again this season, and the early returns only back that up with both sides off to 3-0 starts in district play prior to the winter storm.
Allen is chalked in talent on the back line, plus reigning 5-6A goalkeeper of the year and senior Alec Setterberg in between the pipes, while junior Osi Iyamah has stepped up into a more prominent role on offense after earning co-sophomore of the year honors last season.
Prosper's offense remains predictably stellar in outscoring opponents 10-0 to begin district play. Senior Sam Cortez and junior Brooklyn Miller have impressed early into 5-6A, while the team's defense has surrendered only five goals all season and orchestrated five consecutive clean sheets.
Both teams should have some familiar challengers in their pursuits of a repeat atop the district. The Allen and McKinney Boyd girls both managed to lure Prosper to penalty kicks once last season, and two have impressed early into their respective campaigns. Allen got the better of a 2-0 decision in its district opener against those same Lady Broncos on Jan. 20, courtesy of goals from sophomore Ava McDonald and senior Melania Fullerton.
A penalty kick, meanwhile, was all that separated the first meeting between the Allen and Boyd boys that same night as the Eagles claimed a 1-0 victory. The Broncos expect to remain in the hunt despite the graduation of an 18-player senior class, as does Prosper with several of its top offensive weapons in 2022 now plying their craft in college.
Prosper entered the week unbeaten at 9-0-2 and having outscored its first three district opponents 7-2. It's only fitting that Tuesday marks the first meetings of the year between the Allen and Prosper boys and girls.
Bragging rights
Lewisville ISD and Coppell have been something of a glass ceiling for Plano ISD since linking up in 6-6A. Only the Plano boys have managed to break through with playoff appearances each of the past two seasons, including a district title in 2022, while LISD and Coppell have occupied all the remaining playoff spots.
Time will tell if PISD has closed the gap this year, as the early stages of the Plano trio's district schedules have been heavy on city rivalry matchups. The Plano boys and girls have already squared off against East and West this season, with the Lady Wildcats and Lady Panthers getting their two head-to-head matches out of the way altogether on Jan. 17 and Jan. 24.
The Plano girls got the better of both matches on wins of 2-1 and 1-0 as part of a 2-0-1 start to district play under first-year head coach Jordan Smith. Junior Alessandra Martinez impressed in goal against East and senior Aubrey Thompson scored in both matches.
The West girls, meanwhile, played Plano to a 2-2 draw on Jan. 27. The Lady Wolves built a 2-0 lead in that match courtesy of goals from freshmen Mackenzie Mize and Izy Traub.
On the boys side, East and West got the better of 2-1 outings against Plano, entering the week among six other teams in 6-6A with 1-1 records. While that's hardly an outlier just two games into a district schedule, keep in mind that only four points separated third place from seventh last season in 6-6A.
This district is no stranger to parity, with East and West looking to halt playoff droughts that date back to 2018 and 2017, respectively. Both teams garnered their share of highlights during the preseason, including a monster start for West junior Christopher Nezianya — last year's 6-6A newcomer of the year — and the Panthers going unbeaten across their first six matches for the second straight year.
Pick up where they left off
The Celina boys and girls have state championship aspirations for 2023, with the Lady Bobcats looking to defend their title after capturing the 4A crown last year for the first time in program history.
The Celina girls haven't missed a beat since, continuing their unblemished preseason last Friday with an 8-0 shutout of Sulphur Springs to improve to 11-0 on the season. The Lady Bobcats have outscored opponents 60-7 during that stretch, good for the state's No. 1 ranking in 4A per Lethal Enforcer Texas HS Soccer.
The Lady Bobcats played a preseason schedule heavy on 5A and 6A programs and have had just one match decided by one goal so far. Celina has spread the wealth with nine different players recording multiple goals, led by 18 from senior Lexi Tuite, while junior Kaitlyn Gustafson and freshmen Emme Norman have combined for five clean sheets in goal.
Celina boys head Cody Moles, meanwhile, made it a point to test his squad with a difficult preseason schedule following the team's 4A state runner-up finish. The Bobcats emerged from their Jan. 27 win over Sulphur Springs, 1-0, at 7-2-6 on the year and good for the No. 6 ranking in 4A.
Much like the girls, Celina has gotten contributions all over a lineup chalked in depth and experience, and they got an early gauge on where they stood in 11-4A when taking on Gainesville on Friday (results not available as of press time). The Leopards were the only other team in the district to emerge from the preseason with a record above .500.
Bounce-back Bulldogs
There's quite the marquee matchup on tap for Friday in 13-5A when the McKinney North girls welcome Lovejoy. It's a meeting between two teams ranked in the state's top 30 in 5A, with the Lady Leopards tabbed at No. 14 and the Lady Bulldogs sitting at No. 27.
It's a familiar standing for Lovejoy, which suffered just three losses and made a run to the area round of the playoffs in 2022, while North has enjoyed quite the bounce-back year after finishing outside the postseason picture last season.
The Lady Bulldogs entered the week at 8-4-1 overall following shutout wins over Greenville (3-0) and Sherman (7-0) to begin district play. North has outscored opponents 40-10 to begin the year after mustering 45 goals last season.
The youth that defined the team's 2022 campaign has been molded into experience for this season. Junior goalkeeper Morgan Paley and the defense have contributed to eight shutouts so far, while freshman Kat Geiser, junior Mary Beth Kessler and junior Dani Anaya have taken the reins of the offense.
North has plenty to be encouraged about for both the present and future, rostering only six seniors, and they'll get a chance to gauge their progress on Friday against a Lovejoy team that has won three of the past four head-to-head meetings between the two sides.
The Lady Leopards, like North, also began district play at 2-0 on the strength of lopsided shutouts over Melissa (3-0) and Greenville (6-0). Lovejoy entered the week having surrendered just six goals all season. Sophomore Emma Nelson logged one goal and three assists during those two victories as part of a 6-1-1 start entering the week.
