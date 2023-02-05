MCKINNEY BOYD KELLER SOC KB

McKinney Boyd senior Mark Buckingham and the Broncos have opened their District 5-6A schedule at 1-1-1, including a shootout win over Denton Guyer.

 Photo courtesy of BuzzPhotos.com

High school soccer teams are plenty familiar with inclement weather complicating their schedules, and it hasn't taken long into the 2023 season for that to be the case once again.

Postponements brought upon by the area's rash of wintry weather compacted schedules later in the week as teams resumed district play. Leagues like 5-6A and 6-6A have at least managed to get their feet wet with three district matches apiece entering the week, while a smaller conference like 11-4A was anxious to begin its schedule on Friday.

