Ethan Terrell

Lewisville junior Ethan Terrell totaled five touchdowns in Friday's 43-18 win over Allen.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

LEWISVILLE - For the first time since 2007, Allen's football team will not be competing in the area round of the playoffs. 

Lewisville, meanwhile, is bound for the second round after topping the Eagles at home in emphatic fashion Friday, 43-18.

Davon Mitchell

Allen sophomore Davon Mitchell caught a pair of touchdown passes in Friday's bi-district playoff loss.

 

