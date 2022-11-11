LEWISVILLE - For the first time since 2007, Allen's football team will not be competing in the area round of the playoffs.
Lewisville, meanwhile, is bound for the second round after topping the Eagles at home in emphatic fashion Friday, 43-18.
The Farmers (10-1, 7-0 in District 6-6A) will now face Arlington Martin at 7 p.m. Friday at SMU's Ford Stadium.
Allen (7-4, 5-2 in District 5-6A), meanwhile, not only failed to advance past the first round for the first time in some years, but the four losses are the most the program has suffered since 2002.
"I'm really proud of the way this team played," said Lee Wiginton, Allen head coach. "The way they compete and the pride in the community and the pride of being an Allen Eagle. I'm disappointed I couldn't get them to the next round because they deserve it, but Lewisville is a heck of a team over there and hat's off to them."
Lewisville quarterback Ethan Terrell accounted for five total touchdowns in the contest, including 17 carries for 164 yards and four scores on the ground to go with 8-of-11 passing for 75 yards and an additional score.
Running back Viron Ellison, meanwhile, gained 155 yards on 24 carries with a touchdown while Jaydan Hardy had a touchdown reception, an interception and completed a pass for a fourth-down conversion.
"This is the 24th game Ethan has started and he doesn't flinch," said Michael Odle, Lewisville head coach. "He's seasoned and we're using him more in the running game and the game has just slowed down for him.
"And Viron is just such a tough kid. He runs hard and he's healthy now and he had a heck of a game, too."
Tony-Louis Nkuba also had an interception for Lewisville's defense, which held Allen off the scoreboard for a stretch of seven consecutive possessions at one point.
"The whole defense played great and it definitely starts with our defensive line," Odle said. "They had some success there early, but we just buckled down and won that second quarter and knew we had to come out and win the third. We knew we had them on the ropes a little bit and we were able to come out and deliver a blow."
For Allen, quarterback Mike Hawkins completed 18-of-37 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns, both of which went the way of Davon Mitchell (four receptions, 146 yards).
The Farmers opened the scoring when Hardy, who also recorded a first-half interception, got behind the Allen defense for a 31-yard touchdown reception and a 7-0 lead just 1:37 into the opening quarter.
Allen had an immediate answer, marching 75 yards on 20 plays to cut the deficit to 7-6 following a 17-yard touchdown run by Hawkins and unsuccessful two-point conversion.
It was the last time the Eagles would find the end zone in the first half, however, as Allen was limited to just 33 yards of offense on its ensuing three possessions of the opening two quarters, including an interception by the aforementioned Hardy.
Lewisville, meanwhile, kept moving the ball consistently en route to a 188-108 advantage offensively.
A 21-yard jump-pass from Hardy to defensive lineman Xavier Fleming on fourth-and-2 paved the way for a 1-yard touchdown by Terrell and on Lewisville's following possession Ellison rushed for 35 yards leading to a 2-yard touchdown dive by Terrell.
That trend continued to open the second half as well when Lewisville forced a turnover on downs at Allen's own 34-yard line leading to a 48-yard field goal by Freddy Joya for a 24-6 margin with 8:15 remaining in the third quarter.
Two possessions later, it was Nkuba recording an interception for Lewisville and the Farmers capitalized with a 5-yard scoring run by Ellison to take a commanding 30-6 lead. Terrell polished off the win with an 81-yard touchdown run with 1:44 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Lewisville will now shift its focus to the area round where it will face Martin. It will be the third consecutive season Lewisville and Martin have met in the postseason with the Warriors winning in 2020 and the Farmers exacting revenge a year ago.
"They're a heck of a program and are so well-coached," Odle said. "They're not fun to prepare for and it's going to be a heavyweight battle."
Allen, meanwhile, will look to keep building in the second season under Wiginton.
"You look at the seniors and they've been through three coaches," Wiginton said. "And then you look at all of the guys on crutches and all of the adversity they've been through but you would never know it from watching them. All they do is go out and play hard."
