FRISCO – Coppell junior Waverly Hassman noticed there was a little more excitement on the bus ride to Monday’s Region I-6A bi-district playoff game at Prosper Rock Hill than for every other game this season.
There was music playing. There were conversations between the players on the way over. And not long after the Cowgirls entered the locker room, junior Jules LaMendola played Rihanna's “Umbrella” to pump up her teammates for Coppell’s first playoff game since 2018.
That excitement carried over to the court.
Before the game was less than two minutes old, Coppell had built a 9-0 lead – an advantage that the Cowgirls never relinquished in a 63-39 victory over Allen.
“We have had issues in past games about coming out flat,” Hassman said. “The excitement that we had in the locker room and getting ready for the game, it really fueled the fast start. It was really something that was really important, because going into the playoffs, it doesn’t matter what your past record was. Coming out 9-0 showed Allen that we weren’t here to play around.”
It was Coppell’s first playoff win since a 61-45 victory against Keller on Feb. 10, 2011. With the win Monday, Coppell advances to the area around, where it will play the winner of Tuesday’s game between Irving MacArthur at a time and located to be determined.
Coppell, ranked No. 4 in Class 6A, improved to 36-1. Allen finishes its season at 19-15.
“This season has been a lot of firsts for this program,” said Ryan Murphy, Coppell head coach. “We talked to them that this is a new season and that 35-1 doesn’t mean anything in the playoffs. It’s just who comes out and plays better.
Halftime: Coppell 34, Allen 14. For a team that is playing in its first game in 4 years, the Cowgirls have shown no rust. Cowgirls build off a 9-0 start and take a 20-point Halftime lead after a runner by Isabella Spiller in the closing seconds. pic.twitter.com/QaHcfvqecw— David Wolman (@david_wolmanFWS) February 15, 2022
“The girls were really locked in. Our energy, especially in our press, was really good. We’ve got to tighten up some of our rotations, but I think our pressure sped them up and disrupted them, even when they got good looks.”
There were no signs of nervousness for a Cowgirl team that was playing its first playoff game in four years. In fact, Coppell showed why it was a team that finished with the most wins in a single season in program history.
And just like it has done to many opponents this season, Coppell blitzed Allen with its full-court pressure, preventing the Lady Eagles from getting into any type of rhythm. Allen struggled against the Cowgirls’ press, with Coppell forcing 15 Lady Eagle turnovers – and that’s just in the first half.
By the time that Coppell sophomore Isabella Spiller made a 3-pointer with 6:28 left in the first quarter, Allen had yet to score while also committing three turnovers. That prompted a timeout by Lady Eagles head coach Teresa Durham.
Already staring at a 9-0 deficit, Allen found a little light at the end of the tunnel. Senior guard Maria Dicenta and freshman Jasmine Gipson converted back-to-back field goals near the rim, making it a five-point game.
Alexis Cortez scored 10 points to pace Allen.
Allen had multiple chances to further reduce that deficit, but missed open looks from the field, including several layups. That was a common theme for the Lady Eagles throughout the game –high-quality scoring chances but unable to finish.
“We just struggled a little tonight to get into a flow,” Durham said. “They’re a good team. They shoot the ball well. I thought that we were prepared, but they came out and hit some shots on us. They hit us in the face and we were slow to respond to that and dug a big hole.”
Coppell senior forward India Howard set the tone for the Cowgirls. Howard used her strength to overpower Allen near the basket for rebounds and layups, setting the scene for a big first half for the 6-foot forward. She had eight points in the first quarter, on her way to pouring in a game-high 21 points.
The Cowgirls continued to distance themselves from the Lady Eagles.
Hassman followed Howard’s lead, coming off the bench to score 10 points in the second quarter. Her shining moment came midway through the quarter. She made a corner 3-pointer and a layup just seconds apart – the layup coming as the result of a steal – for a 30-9 Coppell advantage. And it was a good sign for Coppell fans as Hassman recently returned to the lineup after missing eight weeks because of a stress reaction in one of her bones.
“I was our leading scorer in the past, and even though I got injured, that fuels my confidence knowing that I can still do that,” Hassman said. “I missed my first couple of shots, then after hitting the next two ones, it fueled my confidence.”
Once the buzzer sounded to the end the game, that’s when the real fun began for Coppell. The Cowgirls faced the throngs of Coppell fans in attendance to thank them for their support. Also, they sang “Happy birthday” to their head coach.
