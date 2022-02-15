Today

Wind increasing. A few clouds from time to time. High 69F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing later during the night. Low 57F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Windy. Showers in the morning, with scattered thunderstorms arriving in the afternoon. High near 70F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.