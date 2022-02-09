The final games in district play for 5-6A and 6-6A girls basketball were waged Tuesday night, and while both conferences have their four playoff teams decided, there's still plenty unresolved.
As of Wednesday morning, only one of the four bi-district playoff matchups between 5-6A and 6-6A had been set -- for the second consecutive postseason, Plano East and Prosper will square off in the first round.
The rest of the slate won't be finalized until later Friday night, with multiple ties to sort out between the two districts.
That wound up being the case in 6-6A for both first and third place. After running table for an outright league title last season, Plano East has some company atop the standings with Coppell sharing a 13-1 record.
The Cowgirls pulled even with the Lady Panthers on Monday courtesy of a 46-40 victory, avenging their lone loss of the season and snapping a 28-game district winning streak for East that dated back to February 2020. Both teams took care of business on Tuesday -- the Cowgirls used a big second half to top Flower Mound 50-34 and East handled Marcus 68-29 -- to solidify the first-place tie for the 6-6A crown.
The Lady Panthers and Cowgirls didn't wait long to determine seeding for the postseason -- according to both head coaches, East will be the district's No. 1 seed and Coppell will be the No. 2 seed.
One rung below, Plano and Hebron entered Tuesday with plenty on the line, gridlocked with Flower Mound in a three-way tie for third place. The Lady Wildcats outlasted Plano West 66-55 and Hebron dispatched of Lewisville 46-27 to clinch playoff berths for both teams.
Flower Mound, which entered the week in sole possession of third place, was eliminated from contention following losses to Plano on Monday and Coppell on Tuesday.
Like East and Coppell, Plano and Hebron split their head-to-head series but those two will instead opt for a seeding game at 6 p.m. Friday at Marcus, according to Lady Wildcats head coach Kelly Stallings. The Lady Wildcats got the better of their first meeting with Hebron 55-35 on Dec. 17 before the Lady Hawks evened the series behind a 51-50 victory on Jan. 25.
That matchup will be the first half of a Friday doubleheader that includes Allen and Little Elm, who exited the regular season in a second-place tie at 8-4 in 5-6A.
The Lady Lobos racked up their fourth win in a row on Tuesday with a 47-37 verdict over McKinney to move into a tie with Allen, which dropped a 52-30 ballgame to district champion Denton Braswell. The Lady Bengals, ranked No. 12 in Class 6A by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches, ran the table at 12-0 in district and will open the postseason against the loser of Friday's seeding game between Plano and Hebron.
There's already some built-in history between Braswell and Plano, who met in last year's bi-district round. The Lady Wildcats topped the Lady Bengals 72-58 in that meeting, but the make-up of both teams has changed since then.
The winner of the Plano-Hebron seeding game will clinch the No. 3 seed out of 6-6A and take on the winner of the Allen-Little Elm matchup in the bi-district round.
The Lady Lobos have been the hottest team in 5-6A outside of Braswell, winning nine of their past 10 games. That includes a 56-42 victory over Allen on Jan. 25, which avenged a 60-58 defeat to the Lady Eagles on Dec. 21.
Should the Lady Lobos continue those winning ways, they'll avoid a first-round meeting with No. 4-ranked Coppell, which draws the loser of the Allen-Little Elm seeding game. The Cowgirls are 35-1 overall following a 13-1 swim through district play.
The Lady Lobos' seeding game with the Lady Eagles will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday following the Plano-Hebron rubber match.
