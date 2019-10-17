Only two teams entered the week undefeated in the District 9-6A football standings. When the dust settles on Friday, that number will be trimmed down to one.
Just who will enjoy that honor will be decided at 7 p.m. Friday at Eagle Stadium where Allen welcomes Jesuit in a meeting of 3-0 district ball clubs who are riding two different waves of momentum.
The Eagles are undefeated at 6-0 overall on the season and fresh off a 45-14 rout of Plano East that encouraged head coach Terry Gambill in all areas coming off the bye weeks. Allen generated four first-half turnovers and staked itself to a 38-0 lead through two quarters to stay in the hunt for a 14th consecutive district championship.
The Eagles can take a pivotal step toward that goal on Friday against a Jesuit team fresh off its signature victory of the season — a 41-14 lampooning of previously unbeaten Prosper. The Rangers carry a 4-2 record into Friday’s ballgame but are undefeated since blue-chip running back E.J. Smith returned to the fold from an early-season injury and present one of the year’s more formidable tests for Allen up front.
“They’re very, very good on the offensive line. They do a great job up there and that helped them run the football on Prosper,” said Terry Gambill, Allen head coach. “… You put it all together, size and technique, and it’s a really good offense line.”
Jesuit’s line is anchored in the middle by center and SMU commit Branson Hickman for a unit that lays the groundwork for an offense that mixes up its tempo and sports a bevy of capable skill-position threats. The most well-known of that bunch is Smith, who had four touchdowns in the win over Prosper and is deployed all around the Rangers’ spread offense.
Smith is joined in the backfield by Jake Taylor, who had his own multi-score outing against Prosper and averaged nearly 7.5 yards per carry as well. Quarterback Rance Holman, who saw sporadic time as a backup last season, helms an efficient passing attack that features 6-foot-5 pass-catcher Wyatt Garrett.
“You have to do a good job of playing disciplined football. You can’t worry about one person, because that doesn’t win a game,” Gambill said. “Everybody on our defense has to do their job and we’ll be fine.”
Just as notable as the Rangers’ efforts on defense, holding an explosive Prosper unit to 14 points. During Jesuit’s four-game winning streak, it has held opponents to 12 points per game.
“They’re very sound. They move people and try to create issues with your offensive line by moving the front,” Gambill said. “Their two inside linebackers also run well to the football and they’re not giving up big plays.”
The Rangers will look to parlay that momentum into trying to slow an Allen offense that leads 9-6A in all four offensive categories, including 475.2 yards and 42.8 points per game.
Defensively, Allen looks to negate Jesuit’s potent offensive front with one of the area’s deepest defensive lines, led by seniors Elijah Fisher, Lane Lewis and Cole Latos.
Matt’s Pick: Allen by 21
Princeton at Lovejoy
Friday, 7 p.m. at Leopard Stadium
Taylor Raglin: Fresh off a dramatic, 20-19 victory on the road against Frisco Reedy last week, the Leopards will look to continue their momentum in District 7-5A DII play with a win over Princeton at home Friday.
The Panthers have had a rough go of league play outside of wins over winless (in conference) Lake Dallas and second-year program Frisco Memorial, falling to district-leading Frisco and Denison by a combined score of 83-45.
Still, while Lovejoy junior quarterback R.W. Rucker said the Week Seven win over the Lions has given Lovejoy a new sense of forward progress and confidence, he and his teammates aren't looking past the Panthers.
"Last week was last week. We've moved on," he said. "(We have) the 24-hour rule of celebrating the W, but we're getting back on track and keeping the main thing the main thing and keeping our head between the lines."
Rucker said that he expects the matchup between his receivers and Princeton's secondary to be a big one, noting that if, as he expects, the Leopards see a lot of man coverage, his bevy of wideouts could have a big night.
In particular, Rucker has established a connection with fellow junior Reid Westervelt, and the pair hooked up for six completions, 98 yards and two scores a week ago, including the final-seconds game-winner.
"It's helped me a lot. Third down and I've got six to go, and I'm going to Reid Westervelt. It's what we've developed through the games. ... We've grown," Rucker said. "We're just doing our thing, I guess."
On paper, the matchup may be closer than the losses to Frisco and Denison indicate, as Princeton is tallying more than 35 points per game of its own to match the same total for the Leopards. The Leopard defense, however, has had the edge and played well since a wild, 59-51, triple-overtime loss to Denton Braswell, and the Lovejoy stoppers are allowing just 25.3 points per contest to Princeton's 34.7.
The key Friday will be containing Jalaydon Hill, who rushed for 118 yards and two scores for Princeton against Frisco and 195 yards and two more against Frisco Memorial. If he runs well, he can help set up big days for quarterback Brendon Strickland, who went for 163 yards and four touchdowns through the air a week ago.
Taylor's Pick: Lovejoy by 13
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.