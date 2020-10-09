Allen Football

Allen sports a 2-0 record after wins over Plano East and Atascocita.

 Photo courtesy of Neil Fonville / TexasSportsPhotos.com

Friday night's high-profile football game between Allen and Cedar Hill has been cancelled after two student-athletes at Allen tested positive for COVID-19 over the past two days, according to Allen ISD.

The decision to cancel the ballgame, which was scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Longhorn Stadium, was made by AISD out of an abundance of caution for both teams.

According to AISD, any student who has a lab-confirmed positive test of COVID-19 is required to remain off campus and follow Centers of Disease Control and Prevention guidelines before returning to school. District officials have begun contact tracing to determine if any students were in close contact with the student-athletes who have tested positive. 

AISD added that, as of now, the remainder of Allen's 2020 schedule will be played. The Eagles are scheduled to host Tyler Legacy next week at 7 p.m. Oct. 16.

