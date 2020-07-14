Allen vs. Rockwall

Allen senior Jordan Johnson and the Eagles didn’t lack for offense in their second-round shootout with Rockwall.

 Photo courtesy of Neil Fonville / TexasSportsPhotos.com

Whereas the COVID-19 pandemic has put much of the high school sports world on hold since March, it was right around then when Allen senior running back Jordan Johnson's recruitment began to heat up.

The Eagles' leading rusher accrued six college offers between March 27-April 22, weighing a pivotal decision that he made final on Tuesday after verbally committing to Hawaii.

Johnson's commitment comes on the heels of an all-district junior campaign where he rushed for 763 yards on 9.5 yards per carry and totaled 12 touchdowns as the top weapon in Allen's rushing attack.

Johnson gave college coaches an entire reel's worth of highlight tape in his season finale alone, totaling 188 yards and three touchdowns on just seven touches in the Eagles' 60-59 area-round playoff loss to Rockwall.

In addition to Hawaii, Johnson had received offers from Army, Navy, Abilene Christian, Missouri State and Sam Houston State. Following his senior season, Johnson will join a Rainbow Warriors squad led by former Allen head coach Todd Graham.

