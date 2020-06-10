Allen WR Blaine Green

Allen rising senior Blaine Green led the Eagles in receiving yards last season. He and twin brother, Bryson, verbally committed to Oklahoma State.

Allen rising seniors Bryson and Blaine Green have been inseparable on the football field for years. That'll remain the case in college after the twin wide receivers announced a verbal commitment to Oklahoma State on Wednesday.

Last season, the Green brothers anchored the outside of Allen's passing attack and wound up as the team's top two receivers. Blaine led the Eagles in receptions (55), receiving yards (1,063) and receiving touchdowns (nine), with Bryson catching 36 balls for 503 yards and a pair of scores.

As sophomores, Bryson finished second on Allen in receptions (29), receiving yards (463) and receiving touchdowns (nine), while Blaine logged 16 catches for 192 yards and four scores.

Along the way, the twins racked up double-digit scholarship offers -- often from the same school -- before verbally pledging to continue their football careers together in Stillwater.

In fact, their respective lists for the top 10 schools in their recruitment were identical, as Oklahoma State joined Auburn, Michigan State, Nebraska, Baylor, Minnesota, Virginia Tech, Texas Tech, Mississippi State and North Carolina as finalists for the star pass-catchers.

With that decision made up, the twins look to polish off their high school careers on a banner note, leading Allen into the 2020 season and looking to build off a 2019 campaign that resulted in an 11-1 record and a trip to the area round of the playoffs.

