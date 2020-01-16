After four seasons at the helm of the Lovejoy football program, Todd Ford announced on Tuesday that he is stepping down from his post as the Leopards' head coach to pursue new opportunities.
Ford led the Leopards to a 7-4 finish this season and a spot in the bi-district round of the Class 5A Division II playoffs.
“The spring of 2016 brought about an exciting time for my family as we relocated back to the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. With a solid vision for our Leopard Football Program, we started the journey with one word: 'family.' As you know, family is still a word that is very special to our program," Ford said in a press release. "With that said, I am writing this to let each of you know that I have resigned from my head coaching position to pursue other opportunities for my own family.”
During Ford's four seasons with the Leopards, Lovejoy posted a 24-20 record – highlighted by an eight-win campaign in 2018 – and qualified for the playoffs three consecutive years.
Lovejoy ISD plans to establish a timeline for Ford's replacement in the upcoming weeks.
“We are extremely thankful for coach Ford and his contributions to the Leopard football program," said Jim Bob Puckett, LISD athletic director. "Over the past four years, he has helped to re-establish Lovejoy Leopard football as an extremely competitive program. We wish coach Ford well as he pursues future endeavors.”
